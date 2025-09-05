No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
Equity Capital
0.25
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
0.05
0.18
0.17
Net Worth
0.3
0.23
0.22
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
Gross Sales
192.39
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
192.39
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,937.85
|53.47
|1,09,157.2
|589.27
|1.31
|2,858.71
|253.17
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,993.15
|43.72
|57,916.82
|168.09
|0.12
|1,892.48
|269.28
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
1,671.05
|129.14
|46,394.37
|116.05
|0.34
|3,268.26
|111.18
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
846.5
|35.48
|22,314.32
|254.83
|0.59
|1,828.35
|162.88
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
885
|59.04
|20,126.94
|72.12
|0
|372.32
|90.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Venkatesan Dakshinamoorthy
Joint Managing Director
Manikandan Dakshna moorthy
Whole Time Director
Sathishkumar Venkatesan
Non Executive Director
Nandhini Manikandan
Independent Director
Sudhanshu Mani
Independent Director
Tilak Raj Seth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Thygarajan Sivakumar
No 9 Cheliamman Koil Street,
Keelkattalai,
Tamil Nadu - 600117
Tel: +91 96006 21490
Website: https://www.airflow.co.in/
Email: cs@airflow.co.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Airfloa Rail Technology Ltd
