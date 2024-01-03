Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,405.35
|90.64
|3,02,322.26
|870
|0.32
|12,581
|189.35
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
514.4
|77.12
|53,080.69
|185.37
|0.29
|5,350.39
|46.3
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
580.1
|36.65
|7,872.44
|62.39
|0
|1,574.25
|115.58
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
12.28
|13.64
|7,804.29
|95.11
|0
|699.01
|9.68
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
1,883.25
|49.31
|5,853.52
|31.4
|0.66
|1,380.5
|354.65
