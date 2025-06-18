Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.45
2.84
2.84
2.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.44
4.2
2.21
0.99
Net Worth
11.89
7.04
5.05
3.83
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,405.35
|90.64
|3,02,322.26
|870
|0.32
|12,581
|189.35
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
514.4
|77.12
|53,080.69
|185.37
|0.29
|5,350.39
|46.3
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
580.1
|36.65
|7,872.44
|62.39
|0
|1,574.25
|115.58
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
12.28
|13.64
|7,804.29
|95.11
|0
|699.01
|9.68
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
1,883.25
|49.31
|5,853.52
|31.4
|0.66
|1,380.5
|354.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashraf P
Whole-time Director
Mohamedali Cheruparambil
Executive Director
Fathima Jasna Kottekattu
Independent Director
Afnas
Independent Director
Anoop V
Independent Director
Ganesh Ramani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reshmi N K
38/227-Z Inkel Greens Edu City,
Karathode-Konampara Rd Panakad,
Kerala - 676519
Tel: +91 95679 16106
Website: https://ajcjewel.com/
Email: investors@ajcjewel.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.