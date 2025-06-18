iifl-logo
iifl-logo

AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

18 Jun, 2025|03:12 PM
May-2025Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 76.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 76.84%

Non-Promoter- 23.15%

Institutions: 23.15%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.45

2.84

2.84

2.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.44

4.2

2.21

0.99

Net Worth

11.89

7.04

5.05

3.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,405.35

90.643,02,322.268700.3212,581189.35

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

514.4

77.1253,080.69185.370.295,350.3946.3

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

580.1

36.657,872.4462.3901,574.25115.58

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

12.28

13.647,804.2995.110699.019.68

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

THANGAMAYL

1,883.25

49.315,853.5231.40.661,380.5354.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashraf P

Whole-time Director

Mohamedali Cheruparambil

Executive Director

Fathima Jasna Kottekattu

Independent Director

Afnas

Independent Director

Anoop V

Independent Director

Ganesh Ramani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reshmi N K

Registered Office

38/227-Z Inkel Greens Edu City,

Karathode-Konampara Rd Panakad,

Kerala - 676519

Tel: +91 95679 16106

Website: https://ajcjewel.com/

Email: investors@ajcjewel.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd share price today?

The AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 18 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 18 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 18 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd?

AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.