INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of

AJC JEWEL MANUFACTURERS PRIVATE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of AJC JEWEL MANUFACTURERS PRIVATE LIMITED("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended; and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India.

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023,

b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the Profit for the year ended on that date;

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that ara-??kvant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the act and rules and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and basis for our opinion.

Responsibilities of the Management for the Financial Statements.

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and Presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls,, that were operating effectively for ensuring the Accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The management is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omjsstosg^ misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to audit in order procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern

• Evaluate the overall presentation structure and content of the financial statements including the disclosures and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report ),2020(‘the Order) issued by the Government of India in terms of sub-section(ll) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A a statement on matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order , to the extent applicable

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, We report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have beegT/kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2023, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act 2013.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

i g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the limit prescribed by section 197 for maximum permissible managerial remuneration is not applicable to a private limited company.

h) With respect to the Other Matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us:

i) The company has no Pending Litigation on its financial position.

ii) The Company has no material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts, hence not required to make provision under the applicable law or Accounting Standards.

iii) No amount is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (I) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosedin the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity(ies) ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or investjpuotber persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behal?‘^efil^ Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, securityof the like onN behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(II) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity(ies) ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(III) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to notice that has caused to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (I) and (II) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of Companies Act, 2013.