We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Algoquant Fintech Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31-March-2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income], the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information ("here in after referred to as the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view, in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind As) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with (the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31-March-2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAl) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended 31-March-2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures which included the following: The Company has majority of its income from trading in financial instruments through brokers, custodian, and stock exchanges, • Obtained an understanding of internal controls put in place to execute, record, measure, present and disclose revenue transactions in accordance with the underlying contract notes and accounting standards, • Tested the operating effectiveness of those controls, • Obtained an understanding of the Companys IT environment and conducted risk assessment and identified IT applications, databases and operating systems that are relevant to our audit, • Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys IT controls over IT applications as identified above. • Tested the access and application controls pertaining to recording which prevents unauthorized changes to recording of transactions incurred, • Selected a sample of contracts and through inspection of evidence of performance of these controls, tested the substantive occurrence of revenue transactions during the year, • Performed analytical procedures and test of details for reasonableness,

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information, The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon, The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report,

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon,

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated,

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that therere is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and to comply with the relevant

applicable requirements of the standard on auditing for auditors responsibility in relation to other information in documents containing audited financial statements. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The accompanying financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the year ended 31-March-2024 and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 197(16) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

3. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for not complying with the requirement of audit trail as stated in 3(h)(vi) below;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31-March-2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith refer to our comments are in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 3(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31-March-2024 and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation(s) which would impact its financial position as at 31-March-2024;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31-March-2024;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31-March-2024;

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, on

the date of this audit report, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe

that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31-March-2024.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, we report that:

(1) the Company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail feature in the accounting software used for maintenance of books of account of the Company did not operate throughout the year. Consequently, we are unable to comment on the effectiveness of the audit trail feature of the said software.

(2) with respect to above, the question of audit trail feature being tampered does not arise since audit trail facility was not enabled.

For 0 P Bagla & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 000018N/N500091

sd/- Deepanshu Saini Partner Membership No.: 510573 UDIN: 24510573BKHHSL1022

Place: New Delhi Date: 30-May-2024

Annexure 1 referred to in Paragraph 2 under Report on Other legal and regulatory requirements of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Algoquant Fintech Limited ("the Company") on the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31-March-2024.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including

quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of 3 years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The Company does not own any immovable property (including investment properties) (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii. a) The Company does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the

Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. a) The Company has not provided any guarantee or given security to companies, firms, Limited

Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties during the year. However, the Company has given unsecured loans as per the details given below:

Particulars Loans Aggregate amount given during the year Limited Liability Partnership (one) [where directors are partners] 4,792.48 lakh Companies (two) 931.00 lakh Balance outstanding as at the year end Limited Liability Partnership (one) [where directors are partners] - Companies (two) -

b) The terms and conditions of the loans given and investments made by the Company are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not, provided any guarantee or given security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties during the year and hence, not commented upon.

c) In respect of unsecured loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. The repayment of principal and interest was regular during the year.

d) There is no overdue amount in respect of unsecured loan granted by the Company.

e) The Company has granted loan(s) or advance(s) in the nature of loan(s) which had fallen due during the year and was/were repaid on or before the due date. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans/advances in nature of loan.

f) The Company has not granted any loan which is repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of unsecured loans granted by it.

v. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys business activity. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed

statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities, though advance income-tax has not generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there have been significant delays. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as disclosed below:

Statement of arrears of statutory dues outstanding for more than six months:

Name of the statute Nature of the due Amount ( in lakh) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Income Tax Act, 1961 Advance tax 17.03 Financial year 2023-24 15-June-2023 Not paid 34.06 15-September- 2023 Not paid

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of account.

ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in

repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from other lenders and representation received from the Management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lenders.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short-term basis have not been utilised for long-term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) and clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us,

no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

xiv. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has

an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the reports issued by the internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of india

Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Company (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year but had incurred cash losses of Rs. 446.67 lakh in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of Statutory Auditors during the year and accordingly, requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and the Management, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not fulfil the criteria as specified under section 135(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For O P Bagla & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 000018N/N500091

sd/- Deepanshu Saini Partner Membership No.: 510573 UDIN: 24510573BKHHSL1022

Place: New Delhi Date: 30-May-2024

Annexure 2

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial

statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of Algoquant Fintech Limited (the Company) as at and for the year ended 31-March-2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include

those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31-March-2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For 0 P Bagla & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 000018N/N500091

sd/- Deepanshu Saini Partner Membership No.: 510573 UDIN: 24510573BKHHSL1022