Algoquant Fintech Ltd Share Price

1,517.25
(2.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

  Open1,498.9
  Day's High1,519
  52 Wk High1,619.8
  Prev. Close1,482.35
  Day's Low1,482.35
  52 Wk Low 972.1
  Turnover (lac)311.05
  P/E184.37
  Face Value2
  Book Value33.07
  EPS8.04
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,212.65
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Algoquant Fintech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1,498.9

Prev. Close

1,482.35

Turnover(Lac.)

311.05

Day's High

1,519

Day's Low

1,482.35

52 Week's High

1,619.8

52 Week's Low

972.1

Book Value

33.07

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,212.65

P/E

184.37

EPS

8.04

Divi. Yield

0

Algoquant Fintech Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Oct, 2024

arrow

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Algoquant Fintech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Algoquant Fintech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.90%

Non-Promoter- 5.59%

Institutions: 5.59%

Non-Institutions: 28.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Algoquant Fintech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.61

1.61

1.61

1.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.65

32.68

31.93

18.51

Net Worth

44.26

34.29

33.54

20.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

16.39

3.24

0

0

yoy growth (%)

405.86

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.85

-0.57

-1.02

-2.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.16

2.96

-2.33

51.76

Depreciation

-0.04

0

-0.2

-0.25

Tax paid

0.07

-0.67

-10.75

0

Working capital

-15.2

16.94

4.88

6.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

405.86

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

301.13

-122.05

-40.39

-55.05

EBIT growth

23.47

-243.57

-104.07

-508.66

Net profit growth

-8.06

-125.49

-128.25

-461.67

No Record Found

Algoquant Fintech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Algoquant Fintech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Devansh Gupta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dhruv Gupta

Independent Director

Amit Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Barkha Sipani

Non Executive Director

Himanjal Jagdishchandra Brahmbhatt

Independent Director

Gyaneshwar Sahai

Independent Director

Shubhangi Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Algoquant Fintech Ltd

Summary

Algoquant Fintech Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Hindustan Everest Tools Limited on January 25, 1962. The Company name was changed to Algoquant Fintech Limited from Hindustan Everest Tools Limited on November 16, 2022. The Company is presently engaged in the business of trading in financial instruments effective from February 10, 2011. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Algoquant Investment Private Limited [Formerly known as Mandelia Investment Private Limited]. The Company was formerly engaged in the business of trading in metals, which discontinued effective from 01 April, 2021. The company committed with production and marketing of high quality hand tools certified GS by VPA Remscheid, Germany for over 4 decades to buyers in the home country and in abroad. The products are in the names of Single Open End Spanners, Double Open End Spanners, Bihexagon Ring spanners, Combination Ring & Open Ended Spanners, Sockets and Accessories, different Pliers, Pipe Wrenches (Stillson, Heavy duty and Chain Pipe Wrenches), Adjustable Wrenches, Screw Drivers, Grip Pliers, Slogging Wrenches etc. HETL produce hand tools by using high quality Chrome Vanadium Steel in different international standards like BIS, DIN, and ANSI etc. HETL in growing stage only. Growth in year by year is to boost up the company to expand the network in both domestic and in international level. The company faced an event of loss up to 2005-06 due to some internal and external reasons. Moreover the unp
Company FAQs

What is the Algoquant Fintech Ltd share price today?

The Algoquant Fintech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1517.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Algoquant Fintech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Algoquant Fintech Ltd is ₹2212.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Algoquant Fintech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Algoquant Fintech Ltd is 184.37 and 44.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Algoquant Fintech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Algoquant Fintech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Algoquant Fintech Ltd is ₹972.1 and ₹1619.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Algoquant Fintech Ltd?

Algoquant Fintech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 198.17%, 3 Years at 37.89%, 1 Year at 34.77%, 6 Month at 23.04%, 3 Month at 13.48% and 1 Month at 15.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Algoquant Fintech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Algoquant Fintech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.90 %
Institutions - 5.60 %
Public - 28.50 %

