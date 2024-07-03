Summary

Algoquant Fintech Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Hindustan Everest Tools Limited on January 25, 1962. The Company name was changed to Algoquant Fintech Limited from Hindustan Everest Tools Limited on November 16, 2022. The Company is presently engaged in the business of trading in financial instruments effective from February 10, 2011. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Algoquant Investment Private Limited [Formerly known as Mandelia Investment Private Limited]. The Company was formerly engaged in the business of trading in metals, which discontinued effective from 01 April, 2021. The company committed with production and marketing of high quality hand tools certified GS by VPA Remscheid, Germany for over 4 decades to buyers in the home country and in abroad. The products are in the names of Single Open End Spanners, Double Open End Spanners, Bihexagon Ring spanners, Combination Ring & Open Ended Spanners, Sockets and Accessories, different Pliers, Pipe Wrenches (Stillson, Heavy duty and Chain Pipe Wrenches), Adjustable Wrenches, Screw Drivers, Grip Pliers, Slogging Wrenches etc. HETL produce hand tools by using high quality Chrome Vanadium Steel in different international standards like BIS, DIN, and ANSI etc. HETL in growing stage only. Growth in year by year is to boost up the company to expand the network in both domestic and in international level. The company faced an event of loss up to 2005-06 due to some internal and external reasons. Moreover the unp

Read More