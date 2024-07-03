Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1,498.9
Prev. Close₹1,482.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹311.05
Day's High₹1,519
Day's Low₹1,482.35
52 Week's High₹1,619.8
52 Week's Low₹972.1
Book Value₹33.07
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,212.65
P/E184.37
EPS8.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.61
1.61
1.61
1.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.65
32.68
31.93
18.51
Net Worth
44.26
34.29
33.54
20.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16.39
3.24
0
0
yoy growth (%)
405.86
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.85
-0.57
-1.02
-2.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.16
2.96
-2.33
51.76
Depreciation
-0.04
0
-0.2
-0.25
Tax paid
0.07
-0.67
-10.75
0
Working capital
-15.2
16.94
4.88
6.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
405.86
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
301.13
-122.05
-40.39
-55.05
EBIT growth
23.47
-243.57
-104.07
-508.66
Net profit growth
-8.06
-125.49
-128.25
-461.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Devansh Gupta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dhruv Gupta
Independent Director
Amit Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Barkha Sipani
Non Executive Director
Himanjal Jagdishchandra Brahmbhatt
Independent Director
Gyaneshwar Sahai
Independent Director
Shubhangi Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Algoquant Fintech Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Hindustan Everest Tools Limited on January 25, 1962. The Company name was changed to Algoquant Fintech Limited from Hindustan Everest Tools Limited on November 16, 2022. The Company is presently engaged in the business of trading in financial instruments effective from February 10, 2011. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Algoquant Investment Private Limited [Formerly known as Mandelia Investment Private Limited]. The Company was formerly engaged in the business of trading in metals, which discontinued effective from 01 April, 2021. The company committed with production and marketing of high quality hand tools certified GS by VPA Remscheid, Germany for over 4 decades to buyers in the home country and in abroad. The products are in the names of Single Open End Spanners, Double Open End Spanners, Bihexagon Ring spanners, Combination Ring & Open Ended Spanners, Sockets and Accessories, different Pliers, Pipe Wrenches (Stillson, Heavy duty and Chain Pipe Wrenches), Adjustable Wrenches, Screw Drivers, Grip Pliers, Slogging Wrenches etc. HETL produce hand tools by using high quality Chrome Vanadium Steel in different international standards like BIS, DIN, and ANSI etc. HETL in growing stage only. Growth in year by year is to boost up the company to expand the network in both domestic and in international level. The company faced an event of loss up to 2005-06 due to some internal and external reasons. Moreover the unp
The Algoquant Fintech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1517.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Algoquant Fintech Ltd is ₹2212.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Algoquant Fintech Ltd is 184.37 and 44.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Algoquant Fintech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Algoquant Fintech Ltd is ₹972.1 and ₹1619.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Algoquant Fintech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 198.17%, 3 Years at 37.89%, 1 Year at 34.77%, 6 Month at 23.04%, 3 Month at 13.48% and 1 Month at 15.14%.
