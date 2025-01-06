iifl-logo-icon 1
Algoquant Fintech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,517.25
(2.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Algoquant Fintech Ltd

Algoquant Fin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.16

2.96

-2.33

51.76

Depreciation

-0.04

0

-0.2

-0.25

Tax paid

0.07

-0.67

-10.75

0

Working capital

-15.2

16.94

4.88

6.79

Other operating items

Operating

-12

19.23

-8.41

58.3

Capital expenditure

1.18

0

-1.76

-4.5

Free cash flow

-10.82

19.23

-10.17

53.8

Equity raised

47.01

29.56

59.84

-42.5

Investing

28.19

-13.21

-8.32

26.58

Financing

0

0

0

-1.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

64.37

35.58

41.35

36.34

