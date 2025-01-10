Algoquant Fintech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.61
1.61
1.61
1.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.65
32.68
31.93
18.51
Net Worth
44.26
34.29
33.54
20.12
Minority Interest
Debt
23.7
30.47
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.12
0.11
1.31
0
Total Liabilities
69.08
64.87
34.85
20.12
Fixed Assets
8.28
1.73
1.14
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.68
18.16
33.38
5.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.13
4.03
0.67
0
Networking Capital
46.75
37.73
-2.21
14.56
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.83
Debtor Days
0
93.49
Other Current Assets
54.45
44.82
6.2
18.94
Sundry Creditors
-0.59
-0.88
-1.4
-0.01
Creditor Days
31.17
1.12
Other Current Liabilities
-7.11
-6.21
-7.01
-5.2
Cash
2.23
3.2
1.87
0.36
Total Assets
69.07
64.85
34.85
20.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.