Algoquant Fintech Ltd Balance Sheet

974
(-1.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.61

1.61

1.61

1.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.65

32.68

31.93

18.51

Net Worth

44.26

34.29

33.54

20.12

Minority Interest

Debt

23.7

30.47

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.12

0.11

1.31

0

Total Liabilities

69.08

64.87

34.85

20.12

Fixed Assets

8.28

1.73

1.14

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.68

18.16

33.38

5.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

6.13

4.03

0.67

0

Networking Capital

46.75

37.73

-2.21

14.56

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.83

Debtor Days

0

93.49

Other Current Assets

54.45

44.82

6.2

18.94

Sundry Creditors

-0.59

-0.88

-1.4

-0.01

Creditor Days

31.17

1.12

Other Current Liabilities

-7.11

-6.21

-7.01

-5.2

Cash

2.23

3.2

1.87

0.36

Total Assets

69.07

64.85

34.85

20.11

Algoquant Fin : related Articles

No Record Found

