Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
16.39
3.24
0
0
yoy growth (%)
405.86
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.85
-0.57
-1.02
-2.44
As % of sales
23.53
17.88
0
0
Other costs
-9.39
-1.87
-2.51
-3.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
57.33
57.99
0
0
Operating profit
3.13
0.78
-3.54
-5.94
OPM
19.12
24.11
0
0
Depreciation
-0.04
0
-0.2
-0.25
Interest expense
-0.63
-0.11
-0.18
-0.89
Other income
0.71
2.29
1.6
58.86
Profit before tax
3.16
2.96
-2.33
51.76
Taxes
0.07
-0.67
-10.75
0
Tax rate
2.33
-22.72
461.11
0
Minorities and other
0.19
-0.01
-1.54
0
Adj. profit
3.42
2.27
-14.62
51.76
Exceptional items
0
1.45
0
0
Net profit
3.42
3.72
-14.62
51.76
yoy growth (%)
-8.06
-125.49
-128.25
-461.67
NPM
20.91
115.1
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.