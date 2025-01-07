iifl-logo-icon 1
Algoquant Fintech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,534.6
(1.14%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

16.39

3.24

0

0

yoy growth (%)

405.86

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.85

-0.57

-1.02

-2.44

As % of sales

23.53

17.88

0

0

Other costs

-9.39

-1.87

-2.51

-3.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

57.33

57.99

0

0

Operating profit

3.13

0.78

-3.54

-5.94

OPM

19.12

24.11

0

0

Depreciation

-0.04

0

-0.2

-0.25

Interest expense

-0.63

-0.11

-0.18

-0.89

Other income

0.71

2.29

1.6

58.86

Profit before tax

3.16

2.96

-2.33

51.76

Taxes

0.07

-0.67

-10.75

0

Tax rate

2.33

-22.72

461.11

0

Minorities and other

0.19

-0.01

-1.54

0

Adj. profit

3.42

2.27

-14.62

51.76

Exceptional items

0

1.45

0

0

Net profit

3.42

3.72

-14.62

51.76

yoy growth (%)

-8.06

-125.49

-128.25

-461.67

NPM

20.91

115.1

0

0

