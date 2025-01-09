Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Algoquant Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for allotment of Bonus equity shares to the eligible shareholders of the company Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting for allotment of bonus equity shares pursuant to scheme of arrangement This is to inform you that the company has allotted 52, 05,482 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each by way of bonus issue in the ratio 1:2 to the eligible shareholders as per the record date i.e. January 08, 2025 vide Board Resolution passed in there duly convened Board meeting dated January 09, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.01.2025)

Board Meeting 28 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

Algoquant Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the record date for issuance of bonus equity shares to the shareholders of the Company pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement Outcome of Board Meeting to fix record date for issue of bonus shares pursuant to scheme of arrangement (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.12.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 27 Nov 2024

Algoquant Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on November 30 2024 to conduct the following businesses: i) take note of cancellation of cross holding by Algoquant Investments Private Limited in Algoquant Fintech Limited ii) Allotment of equity shares of the company to the shareholder of Algoquant Investments Private Limited (Amalgamating Company) and Growth Securities Private Limited (Demerged Company) Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement. Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 30, 2024 to conduct the following businesses: i) take note of increase in authorised share capital of the company, ii) take note of cancellation of cross holding of Algoquant Investments Private Limited in Algoquant Fintech Limited. iii) Allotment of equity shares of the company to the shareholder of Algoquant Investments Private Limited (Amalgamating Company) and Growth Securities Private Limited (Demerged Company), pursuant to Scheme of Arrangement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Algoquant Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone unaudited financial results for quarter and six months period ended September 30 2024 Quarterly results for the quarter and six months period ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Algoquant Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on August 13 2024 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Board Meeting to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Algoquant Fintech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on May 30 2024 for approval of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 along with Auditors Report. Intimation of outcome of Board held on 30th May, 2024 intimation of appointment of internal auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024