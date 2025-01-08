iifl-logo-icon 1
Algoquant Fintech Ltd Bonus

948
(-0.19%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Algoquant Fin CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBonus DateRecord DateBonus Ratio
Bonus31 Dec 20248 Jan 20258 Jan 20251:2
1:2 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement as approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench, ALGOQUANT FINTECH LIMITED, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus issue of Equity Shares of the Company : - COMPANY NAME CODE ALGOQUANT FINTECH LIMITED (505725) RECORD DATE 08.01.2025 PURPOSE As per the Scheme of Arrangement as approved by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench Between: 1. Algoquant Fintech Ltd - Amalgamated / Resulting Company 2. Algoquant Investments Pvt Ltd - Amalgamating Company 3. Growth Securities Pvt. Ltd. - Demerged Company Bonus Issue :- Upon the Scheme becoming effective, ALGOQUANT FINTECH LIMITED, shall Issue and allot, by way of Bonus Issue - 1 (One) New Bonus Equity Share of Rs.2/- each fully paid-up for every 2 (Two) existing Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each held by the shareholders. EX-ENTITLEMENT FROM DATE & SETT. NO. 08/01/2025 DR-794/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.01.2025) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20250101-40 dated January 01, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ALGOQUANT FINTECH LTD has now informed that 52,05,482 Bonus Equity Shares would be allotted as on January 09,2025 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated January 08,2025 for details) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 08.01.2025)

Algoquant Fin: Related News

No Record Found

