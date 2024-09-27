|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting Please find attached proceeding of the Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Please find attached voting result alongwith Scrutinizer Report of AGM held on 27th September, 2024 for your reference. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
