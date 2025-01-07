Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
13.24
13.24
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
-7.16
-7.16
As % of sales
54.11
54.11
Employee costs
-2.45
-2.45
As % of sales
18.5
18.5
Other costs
-2.24
-2.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.93
16.93
Operating profit
1.38
1.38
OPM
10.45
10.45
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.19
Interest expense
-0.3
-0.3
Other income
0.03
0.03
Profit before tax
0.91
0.91
Taxes
-0.25
-0.25
Tax rate
-27.76
-27.76
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0.66
0.66
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
0.66
0.66
yoy growth (%)
0
NPM
4.98
4.98
