Alkosign Ltd Share Price

131
(3.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open123.25
  • Day's High131
  • 52 Wk High230
  • Prev. Close127.1
  • Day's Low123.25
  • 52 Wk Low 102.6
  • Turnover (lac)113.97
  • P/E123.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.6
  • EPS1.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)94.25
  • Div. Yield0.08
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Alkosign Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

123.25

Prev. Close

127.1

Turnover(Lac.)

113.97

Day's High

131

Day's Low

123.25

52 Week's High

230

52 Week's Low

102.6

Book Value

40.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

94.25

P/E

123.4

EPS

1.03

Divi. Yield

0.08

Alkosign Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Alkosign Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Alkosign Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:29 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.32%

Non-Promoter- 9.72%

Institutions: 9.72%

Non-Institutions: 48.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alkosign Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.2

5.45

5.45

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.02

6.71

7.17

0.66

Net Worth

29.22

12.16

12.62

0.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

13.24

13.24

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

-7.16

-7.16

As % of sales

54.11

54.11

Employee costs

-2.45

-2.45

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

0.91

0.91

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.19

Tax paid

-0.25

-0.25

Working capital

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

35.69

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

35.69

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.28

View Annually Results

Alkosign Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,767.85

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

145.35

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

287.65

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

131.8

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

158.25

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Alkosign Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Samir Narendra Shah

WTD & Executive Director

Akshay Narendra Shah

Non Executive Director

Shrenik Kamlesh Shah

Non Executive Director

Zeenal Shrenik Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Parshva Vinaykant Doshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yogesh Ramgopal Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Seema Ashim Jhaveri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Priya Navin Kapoor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alkosign Ltd

Summary

Alkosign Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Alkosign Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 20, 2020 issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to approval of the Shareholders at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on December 02, 2021 and consequently, name of the Company changed to Alkosign Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on December 21, 2021. The Company is promoted by Samir N. Shah and Akshay N. Shah. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of visual presentation systems namely, writing boards, display boards, notice boards of different types along with its associated accessories and stands used for these boards, school benches, desks and their accessories. The Company has a manufacturing plant situated at Saravli, in Bhiwandi. The manufacturing facility is well equipped with required facilities including machinery, other handling equipments to facilitate smooth manufacturing process and easy logistics. The Company have several designs in product basket, which are marketed under various trademarks such as Alkosign, Sit and Study, Brainee, Glassy-BO, Ultra- EX, Ultra. It focus research and development efforts on developing products which are innovative and in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Alkosign Ltd share price today?

The Alkosign Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹131 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alkosign Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alkosign Ltd is ₹94.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alkosign Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alkosign Ltd is 123.4 and 3.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alkosign Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alkosign Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alkosign Ltd is ₹102.6 and ₹230 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alkosign Ltd?

Alkosign Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 41.09%, 1 Year at -34.21%, 6 Month at 0.16%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 13.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alkosign Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alkosign Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.32 %
Institutions - 9.73 %
Public - 48.95 %

