Summary

Alkosign Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Alkosign Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 20, 2020 issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to approval of the Shareholders at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on December 02, 2021 and consequently, name of the Company changed to Alkosign Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on December 21, 2021. The Company is promoted by Samir N. Shah and Akshay N. Shah. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of visual presentation systems namely, writing boards, display boards, notice boards of different types along with its associated accessories and stands used for these boards, school benches, desks and their accessories. The Company has a manufacturing plant situated at Saravli, in Bhiwandi. The manufacturing facility is well equipped with required facilities including machinery, other handling equipments to facilitate smooth manufacturing process and easy logistics. The Company have several designs in product basket, which are marketed under various trademarks such as Alkosign, Sit and Study, Brainee, Glassy-BO, Ultra- EX, Ultra. It focus research and development efforts on developing products which are innovative and in

