SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹123.25
Prev. Close₹127.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹113.97
Day's High₹131
Day's Low₹123.25
52 Week's High₹230
52 Week's Low₹102.6
Book Value₹40.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)94.25
P/E123.4
EPS1.03
Divi. Yield0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.2
5.45
5.45
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.02
6.71
7.17
0.66
Net Worth
29.22
12.16
12.62
0.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
13.24
13.24
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
-7.16
-7.16
As % of sales
54.11
54.11
Employee costs
-2.45
-2.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
0.91
0.91
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.19
Tax paid
-0.25
-0.25
Working capital
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
35.69
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
35.69
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,767.85
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
145.35
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
287.65
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
131.8
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
158.25
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Samir Narendra Shah
WTD & Executive Director
Akshay Narendra Shah
Non Executive Director
Shrenik Kamlesh Shah
Non Executive Director
Zeenal Shrenik Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Parshva Vinaykant Doshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yogesh Ramgopal Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Seema Ashim Jhaveri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Priya Navin Kapoor
Summary
Alkosign Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Alkosign Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 20, 2020 issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to approval of the Shareholders at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on December 02, 2021 and consequently, name of the Company changed to Alkosign Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on December 21, 2021. The Company is promoted by Samir N. Shah and Akshay N. Shah. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of visual presentation systems namely, writing boards, display boards, notice boards of different types along with its associated accessories and stands used for these boards, school benches, desks and their accessories. The Company has a manufacturing plant situated at Saravli, in Bhiwandi. The manufacturing facility is well equipped with required facilities including machinery, other handling equipments to facilitate smooth manufacturing process and easy logistics. The Company have several designs in product basket, which are marketed under various trademarks such as Alkosign, Sit and Study, Brainee, Glassy-BO, Ultra- EX, Ultra. It focus research and development efforts on developing products which are innovative and in
The Alkosign Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹131 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alkosign Ltd is ₹94.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alkosign Ltd is 123.4 and 3.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alkosign Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alkosign Ltd is ₹102.6 and ₹230 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alkosign Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 41.09%, 1 Year at -34.21%, 6 Month at 0.16%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 13.48%.
