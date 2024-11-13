Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Alkosign Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Standalone and Consolidated finacial result of the Company for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 and other agenda items. Outcome of board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

Alkosign Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Other General Business Purpose. Please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting The Board of Directors in the meeting held today at 30th August, 2024 has passed resolution for cancellation of Final Dividend of Company as recommended earlier. Kindly take note of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Alkosign Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Quarterly Financial Result For The quarter Ended On 30th June 2024 Please find attached outcome of the meeting of Company. Please find attached Announcement under regulation 30 (LODR). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024