Alkosign Ltd Summary

Alkosign Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company under the name Alkosign Private Limited under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 20, 2020 issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to approval of the Shareholders at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on December 02, 2021 and consequently, name of the Company changed to Alkosign Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company was issued by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on December 21, 2021. The Company is promoted by Samir N. Shah and Akshay N. Shah. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of visual presentation systems namely, writing boards, display boards, notice boards of different types along with its associated accessories and stands used for these boards, school benches, desks and their accessories. The Company has a manufacturing plant situated at Saravli, in Bhiwandi. The manufacturing facility is well equipped with required facilities including machinery, other handling equipments to facilitate smooth manufacturing process and easy logistics. The Company have several designs in product basket, which are marketed under various trademarks such as Alkosign, Sit and Study, Brainee, Glassy-BO, Ultra- EX, Ultra. It focus research and development efforts on developing products which are innovative and in line with the trends. The Promoters of the Company have introduced a new product, Glass White Boards, under the brand name, Glassy-BO. Some of the key features of this product include compatible with any marker pen, wipes away easily without staining or ghosting and lasts as much as life span of the wall. The Company established PAN India presence across the nation by supplying products in around 22 states.The Company distribution model is based on e-retailing. The Company cater to distribute products vide Dealer Distribution Network having around 50 registered dealers. It supply products to various educational institutions directly on purchase order basis. The Company have developed its own website https://alkosign.com/ and have tie-ups with e-commerce platforms for retailing products. The Company tied up with international e-commerce platform for export of products. E-retailing has enabled the Company to reach wide number of consumers at reduced costs, enhanced brand visibility and made a name popular in the market. The Company has in-house team which monitors after the sales and marketing of products. This team work closely with existing and prospective customers to understand their technical needs and specifications, evolving preferences and meet their requirements. During FY 2020-21, the Company supplied products in Saudi Arabia and is moving ahead towards establishing presence in overseas market.The finished products and raw materials are mainly stored on-site at Companys manufacturing facility. It produce a quantity of finished products that is determined based on a combination of confirmed and expected orders. The Company transport raw materials and finished products primarily by road in case of domestic operations. Their suppliers directly deliver raw materials to Companys manufacturing facility. It outsource the delivery of products to either third-party logistics companies or as mutually decided between the dealer and Company. The manufacturing facility is connected to Companys central IT network that facilitates monitoring of operations and management of supply chain. The IT infrastructure enables Company to track procurement of raw materials, sale of finished goods, payments to vendors and receivables from customers.The Companys manufacturing process begins with procurement of raw materials such as Particle Board, Aluminium Frames, Ceramic Coil, Gi Sheet, Pre-Painted Resin Coated Steel, Adhesive, Cartons and ABS Corners. Procurement of these raw materials is done from both domestic and international markets. The material is on the basis of the rates offered by supplier. The Company procure the material from various approved vendors and maintains the stock of raw material. It also timely import the Ceramic Sheet Coils from the international market and keep a Container stock at the factory.