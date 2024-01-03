All Time Plastics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.05
1.05
1.05
1.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
200.87
156.59
128.61
103.9
Net Worth
201.92
157.64
129.66
104.95
Minority Interest
Debt
142.35
171.74
164.02
126.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.47
16.52
13.58
10.95
Total Liabilities
362.74
345.9
307.26
242.11
Fixed Assets
263.5
230.16
218.57
177.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.12
0.11
0.1
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.07
Networking Capital
87.79
99.33
82.36
51.65
Inventories
52.08
62.23
55.91
52.8
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
48.34
42.76
47.11
28.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
40.09
48.91
28.27
31.23
Sundry Creditors
-30.4
-34.97
-25.34
-32.63
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-22.32
-19.6
-23.59
-28
Cash
11.34
16.3
6.19
13.05
Total Assets
362.75
345.9
307.22
242.09
