Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,296.3
|65.13
|54,574.55
|177.36
|0.79
|2,609.21
|392.51
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,429.05
|67.79
|38,389.25
|190
|0.26
|1,542.3
|133.8
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
197.7
|26.97
|12,266.83
|96.93
|1.81
|1,043.15
|96.35
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
459
|59.77
|10,416.04
|50.03
|0.54
|712.33
|83.59
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,102.45
|85.29
|10,278.15
|39.69
|0.14
|527.34
|184.26
No Record Found
