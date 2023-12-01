Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, ALPHALOGIC INDUSTRIES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ALPHALOGIC INDUSTRIES LIMITED (543937) RECORD DATE 01.12.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 01/12/2023 DR-666/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of ALPHALOGIC INDUSTRIES LIMITED(543937) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company as given below, which will be effective from Friday, December 01, 2023: Scrip Code 543937 Scrip Name ALPHALOGIC INDUSTRIES LIMITED Current Market Lot 600 Revised Market Lot 1200