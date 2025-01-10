TO

The Members of Alufluoride Limited Visakhapatnam, AP

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of ALUFLUORIDE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the accompanying standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other Accounting Principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter:

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sl. No. Key Audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit 1 Verification of capital work in progress and related capitalisation workings & estimation of decommissioning and restoration provision on leased land. Our audit procedures to verify the capital work in progress, verification of capitalisation of new property, plant & equipments including the following: Bifurcation of costs related to capital costs & regular expenses is a challenge. Bifurcation of unallocated capital expenditure to individual property, plant & equipment is a challenge. • We have verified the detailed capitalisation workings including Bifurcation of unallocated capital expenditure to individual property, plant & equipments. • We tested the calculation of the decommissioning provisions with external factors for the expansion projects and checked the accuracy and relevance of the input data use.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board of Directors Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon, the above reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the above specified reports, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure- A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: The remuneration paid to the Directors by the company is in accordance with the provisions of the sec.197.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any major pending litigations that would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delays in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the "Investor Education and Protection Fund" by the Company.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, except as disclosed in the note 5.43 (A) to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(i.e.), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 5.43 (B) to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(i. e), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 5.14 (f) to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have recommended final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting., the same is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. The company adheres to a policy of maintaining audit trail in accordance with statutory requirements for record retention.

For BRAHMAYYA & CO., Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 000513S (E S H MOHAN) Partner M No: 028134 UDIN: 24028134BKFFUY3627 r> Camp : Hyderabad Date : 23rd May 2024

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure A referred to in our Independent Auditors report of even date, to the members of ALUFLUORIDE LIMITED, VISAKHAPATNAM, for the year ended 31 March 2024. We report that: i) a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b) The Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals.

According to the information furnished to us, no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c) Except as as reported under note No. 5.01E of the standalone financial statements for the year under report, the title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment (including the Right of Use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

e) As reported under note No. 5.01C, of the standalone financial statements for the year under report, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated against the company for holding benami property under Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended from time to time) and rules made thereunder.

ii) a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by management. In our opinion, the coverage and procedures of the verification by the management are appropriate and no material discrepancies were noticed.

b) As reported under note No. 5.18(a), of the standalone financial statements for the year under report, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the company with banks are generally in agreement with the books of the company.

iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security granted any loans or advances which are in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, LLPs, or any other parties.

Consequently, clauses 3 (iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable.

iv) The company has neither given any loans to the Directors or any other persons in whom the Director(s) is interested nor given/provided any guarantee/security in connection with any loan taken by Directors or such other persons as per the provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the investment made by the company in an earlier year does not exceed the limits prescribed under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v) The Company has neither accepted any public deposits nor received any amounts that are deemed to be deposits in terms of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder. The directions issued by the Reserve bank of India are not applicable. Consequently, the clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Board or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal during the year under report. Consequently, the clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the Company. vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account relating to materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records.

vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, Cess and any other statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts are payable in respect of goods and services tax, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax or Cess and other material statutory dues which were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) As at 31st March 2024, there have been no disputed dues, which have not been deposited with the respective authorities in respect of Goods and Services tax, Income tax, Service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax and Cess, except the following:

Sl. No. Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending 1. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax demands 0.90 Asst.year 2008-09 Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Visakhapatnam

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, no transactions that are not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix) a) The Company has not defaulted in any repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) Term loans obtained during the year have been utilised for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) The funds raised on a short-term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

e) The company has two wholly owned subsidiaries incorporated outside India. However, the company has neither borrowed or taken monies from third parties to invest, or lend to any of the two subsidiaries.

Further the company has not raised during the year any funds from others by pledging its shares in any of these subsidiaries.

x) a) The Company has not made any initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year under review. Consequently, the clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year under review. Consequently, the clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company have been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed read with rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no whistle-blower complaints are received during the year under report. xii) In our opinion, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Consequently, the clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examination of the records of the Company, we report that all transactions with related parties are in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the related party disclosures as required by relevant Indian Accounting Standards are disclosed in the financial statements.

xiv) a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the Directors or persons connected with them during the year under report. Consequently, the clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Consequently, the clause 3(xvi) of the order is not applicable.

xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year under review. Consequently, the clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx) a) In terms of the information and explanations given to us and based on the books of account/records examined by us, the company has no ongoing projects under CSR activities. Further there is no unspent balance to spent under CSR Activities as at the year.

b) In terms of the information and explanations given to us and based on the books of account/records examined by us, the company has not undertaken any ongoing projects towards CSR activities as per the provisions of section 135 of Companies Act. Accordingly, the clause 3(xx)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xxi) This paragraph is not applicable in case of standalone financial statements.

For BRAHMAYYA & CO., Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 000513S (E S H MOHAN) Partner M No: 028134 UDIN: 24028134BKFFUY3627 Camp: Hyderabad Date : 23rd May 2024

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ALUFLUORIDE LIMITED, VISAKHAPATNAM ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.