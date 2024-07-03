SectorChemicals
Open₹504.3
Prev. Close₹504.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.49
Day's High₹504.7
Day's Low₹495
52 Week's High₹581.4
52 Week's Low₹341.3
Book Value₹122.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)387.11
P/E20.68
EPS24.38
Divi. Yield0.59
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.82
7.82
7.82
7.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.55
61.52
48.04
44.05
Net Worth
86.37
69.34
55.86
51.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
87.95
38.49
75.72
49.66
yoy growth (%)
128.47
-49.16
52.46
36.91
Raw materials
-58.38
-25.55
-47.32
-32.19
As % of sales
66.37
66.37
62.49
64.81
Employee costs
-5.16
-5.12
-5.58
-3.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.24
-1.06
14.59
9.07
Depreciation
-6.34
-2.5
-1.88
-0.72
Tax paid
-1.43
0.51
-4.26
-2.61
Working capital
1.01
7.48
1.34
0.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
128.47
-49.16
52.46
36.91
Op profit growth
762.03
-90.24
79.65
235.97
EBIT growth
-5,604.57
-100.93
69.74
98.08
Net profit growth
-793.41
-105.32
60.06
87.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
164.71
137.62
87.95
38.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
164.71
137.62
87.95
38.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.08
1.3
0.65
1.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Jyothsana Akkineni
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ashok Vemulapalli
Managing Director
Venkat Akkineni
Director (Finance)
K Purushotham Naidu
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
A V V S S C H B Shekar Babu
Chairman & Independent Directo
Yugandhar Meka.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vaishali Kohli
Independent Director
Sohrab Kersasp Chinoy
Independent Director
Ravi Prasad Gorthy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alufluoride Ltd
Summary
Alufluoride Limited was incorporated as a private limited company in Nov.84 and subsequently converted into a public limited in Oct.92. It was promoted by V S Prasad and K Ramachandra Reddy. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Aluminium Fluoride. The annual capacity of production is 12,000 MT.The company has set up a plant manufacturing 3500 tpa of aluminium flourideat Visakhapatnam, AP with the technical know-how from Navin Fluorine Industries (NFL), a division of Mafatlal fine spinning and manufacturing Co. The plant converts fluorine pollutants discharged from the phosphoric acid fertliers plant of Coromandel, Visakhapatnam into Aluminium Flouride. The company came out with a public issue in Jul.94 to part-finance this project.The Company installed a 3 MW Solar plant at Visakhapatnam District, AP and the total 3 MW Solar project was put to operation from 21st August 2020 and adjustment of Solar power to the plant operations/third party sales allowed by Andhra Pradesh State Load Dispatch Centre (APSLDC) from 11th January 2021. The Visakhapatnam Aluminium Fluoride Plant expansion was completed, which started commercial production of the expanded plant with effect from 1st May 2021. The Companys 3 MW Solar plant was completed, and the solar power generated from this plant was adjusted for captive consumption with effect from 11th January 2021.The Company had 2 wholly owned subsidiary companies, namely Alufluoride International Pvt Ltd., Dubai and Alufluoride Internation
Read More
The Alufluoride Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹495 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alufluoride Ltd is ₹387.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Alufluoride Ltd is 20.68 and 4.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alufluoride Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alufluoride Ltd is ₹341.3 and ₹581.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Alufluoride Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.46%, 3 Years at 14.64%, 1 Year at -4.66%, 6 Month at 0.51%, 3 Month at 32.26% and 1 Month at 0.46%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.