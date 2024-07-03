iifl-logo-icon 1
Alufluoride Ltd Share Price

495
(-1.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:23:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open504.3
  • Day's High504.7
  • 52 Wk High581.4
  • Prev. Close504.3
  • Day's Low495
  • 52 Wk Low 341.3
  • Turnover (lac)7.49
  • P/E20.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value122.3
  • EPS24.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)387.11
  • Div. Yield0.59
View All Historical Data
Alufluoride Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

504.3

Prev. Close

504.3

Turnover(Lac.)

7.49

Day's High

504.7

Day's Low

495

52 Week's High

581.4

52 Week's Low

341.3

Book Value

122.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

387.11

P/E

20.68

EPS

24.38

Divi. Yield

0.59

Alufluoride Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Alufluoride Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Alufluoride Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:32 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.93%

Non-Promoter- 1.33%

Institutions: 1.33%

Non-Institutions: 38.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alufluoride Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.82

7.82

7.82

7.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

78.55

61.52

48.04

44.05

Net Worth

86.37

69.34

55.86

51.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

87.95

38.49

75.72

49.66

yoy growth (%)

128.47

-49.16

52.46

36.91

Raw materials

-58.38

-25.55

-47.32

-32.19

As % of sales

66.37

66.37

62.49

64.81

Employee costs

-5.16

-5.12

-5.58

-3.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.24

-1.06

14.59

9.07

Depreciation

-6.34

-2.5

-1.88

-0.72

Tax paid

-1.43

0.51

-4.26

-2.61

Working capital

1.01

7.48

1.34

0.61

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

128.47

-49.16

52.46

36.91

Op profit growth

762.03

-90.24

79.65

235.97

EBIT growth

-5,604.57

-100.93

69.74

98.08

Net profit growth

-793.41

-105.32

60.06

87.18

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

164.71

137.62

87.95

38.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

164.71

137.62

87.95

38.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.08

1.3

0.65

1.05

Alufluoride Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alufluoride Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Jyothsana Akkineni

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ashok Vemulapalli

Managing Director

Venkat Akkineni

Director (Finance)

K Purushotham Naidu

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

A V V S S C H B Shekar Babu

Chairman & Independent Directo

Yugandhar Meka.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vaishali Kohli

Independent Director

Sohrab Kersasp Chinoy

Independent Director

Ravi Prasad Gorthy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alufluoride Ltd

Summary

Alufluoride Limited was incorporated as a private limited company in Nov.84 and subsequently converted into a public limited in Oct.92. It was promoted by V S Prasad and K Ramachandra Reddy. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Aluminium Fluoride. The annual capacity of production is 12,000 MT.The company has set up a plant manufacturing 3500 tpa of aluminium flourideat Visakhapatnam, AP with the technical know-how from Navin Fluorine Industries (NFL), a division of Mafatlal fine spinning and manufacturing Co. The plant converts fluorine pollutants discharged from the phosphoric acid fertliers plant of Coromandel, Visakhapatnam into Aluminium Flouride. The company came out with a public issue in Jul.94 to part-finance this project.The Company installed a 3 MW Solar plant at Visakhapatnam District, AP and the total 3 MW Solar project was put to operation from 21st August 2020 and adjustment of Solar power to the plant operations/third party sales allowed by Andhra Pradesh State Load Dispatch Centre (APSLDC) from 11th January 2021. The Visakhapatnam Aluminium Fluoride Plant expansion was completed, which started commercial production of the expanded plant with effect from 1st May 2021. The Companys 3 MW Solar plant was completed, and the solar power generated from this plant was adjusted for captive consumption with effect from 11th January 2021.The Company had 2 wholly owned subsidiary companies, namely Alufluoride International Pvt Ltd., Dubai and Alufluoride Internation
Company FAQs

What is the Alufluoride Ltd share price today?

The Alufluoride Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹495 today.

What is the Market Cap of Alufluoride Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Alufluoride Ltd is ₹387.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Alufluoride Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Alufluoride Ltd is 20.68 and 4.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Alufluoride Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Alufluoride Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Alufluoride Ltd is ₹341.3 and ₹581.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Alufluoride Ltd?

Alufluoride Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.46%, 3 Years at 14.64%, 1 Year at -4.66%, 6 Month at 0.51%, 3 Month at 32.26% and 1 Month at 0.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Alufluoride Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Alufluoride Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.94 %
Institutions - 1.33 %
Public - 38.73 %

