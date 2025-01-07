iifl-logo-icon 1
Alufluoride Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

492.3
(0.82%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

87.95

38.49

75.72

49.66

yoy growth (%)

128.47

-49.16

52.46

36.91

Raw materials

-58.38

-25.55

-47.32

-32.19

As % of sales

66.37

66.37

62.49

64.81

Employee costs

-5.16

-5.12

-5.58

-3.67

As % of sales

5.86

13.3

7.36

7.39

Other costs

-10.78

-6.24

-6.61

-4.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.25

16.21

8.73

9.62

Operating profit

13.63

1.58

16.2

9.02

OPM

15.49

4.1

21.4

18.16

Depreciation

-6.34

-2.5

-1.88

-0.72

Interest expense

-2.69

-0.91

-0.88

-0.04

Other income

0.65

0.78

1.15

0.81

Profit before tax

5.24

-1.06

14.59

9.07

Taxes

-1.43

0.51

-4.26

-2.61

Tax rate

-27.3

-48.29

-29.19

-28.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.81

-0.54

10.33

6.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.81

-0.55

10.33

6.45

yoy growth (%)

-793.41

-105.32

60.06

87.18

NPM

4.33

-1.42

13.64

12.99

