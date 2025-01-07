Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
87.95
38.49
75.72
49.66
yoy growth (%)
128.47
-49.16
52.46
36.91
Raw materials
-58.38
-25.55
-47.32
-32.19
As % of sales
66.37
66.37
62.49
64.81
Employee costs
-5.16
-5.12
-5.58
-3.67
As % of sales
5.86
13.3
7.36
7.39
Other costs
-10.78
-6.24
-6.61
-4.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.25
16.21
8.73
9.62
Operating profit
13.63
1.58
16.2
9.02
OPM
15.49
4.1
21.4
18.16
Depreciation
-6.34
-2.5
-1.88
-0.72
Interest expense
-2.69
-0.91
-0.88
-0.04
Other income
0.65
0.78
1.15
0.81
Profit before tax
5.24
-1.06
14.59
9.07
Taxes
-1.43
0.51
-4.26
-2.61
Tax rate
-27.3
-48.29
-29.19
-28.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.81
-0.54
10.33
6.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.81
-0.55
10.33
6.45
yoy growth (%)
-793.41
-105.32
60.06
87.18
NPM
4.33
-1.42
13.64
12.99
