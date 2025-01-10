Alufluoride Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.82
7.82
7.82
7.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
78.55
61.52
48.04
44.05
Net Worth
86.37
69.34
55.86
51.87
Minority Interest
Debt
24.15
31.15
30.15
32.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.92
6.14
5.39
4.06
Total Liabilities
115.44
106.63
91.4
87.98
Fixed Assets
63.99
66.01
57.92
60.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
25.82
11.8
8.94
6.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.47
4.15
5.13
4.68
Networking Capital
14.75
22.6
19.1
8.58
Inventories
10.6
15.98
12.83
7.13
Inventory Days
53.24
67.6
Sundry Debtors
12.69
13.72
13.5
5.08
Debtor Days
56.02
48.16
Other Current Assets
7.83
5.65
6.68
7.91
Sundry Creditors
-9.12
-6.7
-8.09
-6.55
Creditor Days
33.57
62.1
Other Current Liabilities
-7.25
-6.05
-5.82
-4.99
Cash
7.41
2.08
0.32
8.62
Total Assets
115.44
106.64
91.41
87.97
