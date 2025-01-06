Alufluoride Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.24
-1.06
14.59
9.07
Depreciation
-6.34
-2.5
-1.88
-0.72
Tax paid
-1.43
0.51
-4.26
-2.61
Working capital
1.01
7.48
1.34
0.61
Other operating items
Operating
-1.52
4.42
9.78
6.35
Capital expenditure
26.67
7.63
18.32
3.17
Free cash flow
25.14
12.05
28.1
9.52
Equity raised
88.27
89.12
60.7
35.93
Investing
2.93
4.97
-16.41
4.92
Financing
13.78
32.46
15.03
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
130.13
138.6
87.43
50.37
