Alufluoride Ltd Cash Flow Statement

491
(-2.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Alufluoride Ltd

Alufluoride FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.24

-1.06

14.59

9.07

Depreciation

-6.34

-2.5

-1.88

-0.72

Tax paid

-1.43

0.51

-4.26

-2.61

Working capital

1.01

7.48

1.34

0.61

Other operating items

Operating

-1.52

4.42

9.78

6.35

Capital expenditure

26.67

7.63

18.32

3.17

Free cash flow

25.14

12.05

28.1

9.52

Equity raised

88.27

89.12

60.7

35.93

Investing

2.93

4.97

-16.41

4.92

Financing

13.78

32.46

15.03

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

130.13

138.6

87.43

50.37

