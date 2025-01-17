Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
128.47
Op profit growth
744.33
EBIT growth
-5,410.4
Net profit growth
-740.52
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.17
4.1
EBIT margin
8.7
-0.37
Net profit margin
4
-1.42
RoCE
8.55
RoNW
1.63
RoA
0.98
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.5
-0.7
Dividend per share
1
0
Cash EPS
-3.61
-3.9
Book value per share
71.05
66.32
Valuation ratios
P/E
66.98
-317.5
P/CEPS
-83.48
-56.85
P/B
4.24
3.35
EV/EBIDTA
18.85
83.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-28.9
-48.29
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
38.55
Inventory days
41.41
Creditor days
-35.81
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.83
0.15
Net debt / equity
0.5
0.45
Net debt / op. profit
2.11
14.81
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.37
-66.37
Employee costs
-5.86
-13.3
Other costs
-12.57
-16.21
