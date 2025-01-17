iifl-logo-icon 1
Alufluoride Ltd Key Ratios

490
(1.06%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

128.47

Op profit growth

744.33

EBIT growth

-5,410.4

Net profit growth

-740.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.17

4.1

EBIT margin

8.7

-0.37

Net profit margin

4

-1.42

RoCE

8.55

RoNW

1.63

RoA

0.98

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.5

-0.7

Dividend per share

1

0

Cash EPS

-3.61

-3.9

Book value per share

71.05

66.32

Valuation ratios

P/E

66.98

-317.5

P/CEPS

-83.48

-56.85

P/B

4.24

3.35

EV/EBIDTA

18.85

83.47

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-28.9

-48.29

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

38.55

Inventory days

41.41

Creditor days

-35.81

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.83

0.15

Net debt / equity

0.5

0.45

Net debt / op. profit

2.11

14.81

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-66.37

-66.37

Employee costs

-5.86

-13.3

Other costs

-12.57

-16.21

