In furtherance to our intimation dated 23rd May 2024, this is to inform you that the record date for the purpose of payment of final dividend shall be 6th September 2024. The dividend shall be paid on and from 21st September 2024, if declared by the shareholders at the AGM to be held on 16th September, 2024. This is in reference to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Monday, 16th September, 2024 scheduled at 11.00 AM IST through VC/OAVM. In this regard, please find attached herewith the summary of proceedings of the AGM as required under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/09/2024) This is with reference to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Monday, 16th September, 2024 through VC/OAVM. In this regards, please find attached herewith the consolidated outcome of the voting through remote e-voting and e-voting during the AGM along with consolidated Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/09/2024)