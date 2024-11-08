Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 8th November 2024, has inter alia approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Accordingly, we are enclosing herewith Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.45 AM and concluded at 1.45 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

ALUFLUORIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board at its meeting held on 14.08.2024 has inter alia approved: 1. Re-appointment of Smt. Jyothsana Akkineni as Executive Director 2. Re-appointment of Sri K Purushotham Naidu as Director - Finance and Commercial 3. Re-appointment of Sri Yugandhar Meka as Independent Director 4. Appointment of Sri Ravi Prasad Gorthy as Independent Director (Additional) 5. Appointment of Sriramamurthy & Co as Internal Auditors for FY 24-25 6. Appointment of JK & Co as Cost Auditors for FY 24-25 7. Appointment of Sri G.M.V. Dhanunjaya Rao (GMVDR & Associates) as Secretarial Auditors for FY 24-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.08.2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at it meeting held today i.e. 10.06.2024, have approved disinvestment/winding up of Jordanian Renewable Aluminium Fluoride Manufacturing Company P.S.C. (Jordan Company), a step down subsidiary company in The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. This has been decided considering the geo-political instability in the Middle East and the fact that the step down subsidiary has not commenced its business operations till date. The Board suggested to explore opportunities in domestic/international markets. At present, the decision for disinvestment/winding up is at a primary stage and the same shall be discussed further with the JV Partners by Alufluoride International Pte. Ltd., Singapore, subsidiary company. The Company shall provide necessary updates on this as and when communication is received from Alufluoride International Pte. Ltd, Singapore, subsidiary company and the Jordan Company.

ALUFLUORIDE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; and 2. Recommend final dividend for the financial year 2023-2024 as may be approved by the Board of Directors of the Company if any. Kindly take note of the same. This is to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 23rd May, 2024, has, inter alia: 1. Approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024; 2. Recommended a final dividend of INR 3/- (Rupees Three only) per equity share of INR 10/- each (i.e. 30% on the face value of INR 10 each) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, for the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, we are enclosing herewith Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.45 AM and concluded at 2.55 P.M. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)

