Alufluoride Ltd Summary

Alufluoride Limited was incorporated as a private limited company in Nov.84 and subsequently converted into a public limited in Oct.92. It was promoted by V S Prasad and K Ramachandra Reddy. The Company is a leading manufacturer of Aluminium Fluoride. The annual capacity of production is 12,000 MT.The company has set up a plant manufacturing 3500 tpa of aluminium flourideat Visakhapatnam, AP with the technical know-how from Navin Fluorine Industries (NFL), a division of Mafatlal fine spinning and manufacturing Co. The plant converts fluorine pollutants discharged from the phosphoric acid fertliers plant of Coromandel, Visakhapatnam into Aluminium Flouride. The company came out with a public issue in Jul.94 to part-finance this project.The Company installed a 3 MW Solar plant at Visakhapatnam District, AP and the total 3 MW Solar project was put to operation from 21st August 2020 and adjustment of Solar power to the plant operations/third party sales allowed by Andhra Pradesh State Load Dispatch Centre (APSLDC) from 11th January 2021. The Visakhapatnam Aluminium Fluoride Plant expansion was completed, which started commercial production of the expanded plant with effect from 1st May 2021. The Companys 3 MW Solar plant was completed, and the solar power generated from this plant was adjusted for captive consumption with effect from 11th January 2021.The Company had 2 wholly owned subsidiary companies, namely Alufluoride International Pvt Ltd., Dubai and Alufluoride International PTE Ltd., Singapore. AIPL along with the JV partners of Jordan incorporated a new Company by name JORDANIAN RENEWABLE ALUMINIUM FLUORIDE MANUFACTURING COMPANY P.S.C., trade name to be known as JORDAN ALUFLUORIDE (JAIF), in Jordan on 6th November 2022.