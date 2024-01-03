iifl-logo

Amagi Media Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

891.9

875.29

875.29

871.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-447.56

-399.11

-273.71

-570.2

Net Worth

444.34

476.18

601.58

301.76

Minority Interest

Debt

25.75

409.55

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

470.09

885.73

601.58

301.76

Fixed Assets

45.08

38.76

39.34

6.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

311.49

109.04

282.93

13.83

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-273.88

206.49

-413.77

-348.52

Inventories

0

0

0

0.06

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

132.8

96.23

125.46

126.57

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

247.96

353.64

173.93

56.99

Sundry Creditors

-125.12

-101.33

-159.99

-64.79

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-529.52

-142.05

-553.17

-467.35

Cash

387.39

531.44

693.09

629.96

Total Assets

470.08

885.73

601.59

301.76

