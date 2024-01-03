Amagi Media Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
891.9
875.29
875.29
871.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-447.56
-399.11
-273.71
-570.2
Net Worth
444.34
476.18
601.58
301.76
Minority Interest
Debt
25.75
409.55
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
470.09
885.73
601.58
301.76
Fixed Assets
45.08
38.76
39.34
6.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
311.49
109.04
282.93
13.83
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-273.88
206.49
-413.77
-348.52
Inventories
0
0
0
0.06
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
132.8
96.23
125.46
126.57
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
247.96
353.64
173.93
56.99
Sundry Creditors
-125.12
-101.33
-159.99
-64.79
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-529.52
-142.05
-553.17
-467.35
Cash
387.39
531.44
693.09
629.96
Total Assets
470.08
885.73
601.59
301.76
