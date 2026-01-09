No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
891.9
875.29
875.29
871.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-447.56
-399.11
-273.71
-570.2
Net Worth
444.34
476.18
601.58
301.76
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,162.64
879.16
680.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,162.64
879.16
680.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
60.67
63.08
44.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
102.4
|0
|1,08,123.91
|-133.38
|0
|945.1
|50.32
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,694.25
|0
|58,471.07
|-3.4
|0
|2.87
|195.2
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
112.05
|48.51
|30,253.5
|172.55
|0.6
|2,093.52
|9.33
National Securities Depository Ltd
1,051
|59.01
|21,020
|120.41
|0.19
|204.16
|98.54
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
316.9
|25.98
|13,695.14
|139.13
|0.77
|240.77
|54.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Raj Alkaa Park Sy #29/3 & 32/2,
4th Flr Kalena Agrahara Villag,
Karnataka - 560076
Tel: 080 4663 4406
Website: http://www.amagi.com
Email: compliance@amagi.com
Summary
Reports by Amagi Media Labs Ltd
