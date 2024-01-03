Amanta Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,656.7
|79.8
|3,97,497.82
|753.53
|0.97
|5,566.68
|101.44
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,247
|70.99
|1,65,838.22
|557
|0.48
|2,357
|561.08
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,601.1
|25.03
|1,29,329.5
|1,303.13
|1
|4,501.66
|397.38
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,670.75
|62.49
|1,24,229.28
|551
|0.16
|2,567
|224.34
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,284.6
|15.55
|1,07,210.38
|2,961.2
|0.62
|7,788.7
|345.76
