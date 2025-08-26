iifl-logo

Amanta Healthcare Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Amanta Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Amanta Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

26 Aug, 2025|09:13 AM

Share Price

Amanta Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.83

26.83

26.83

26.83

Preference Capital

11.01

10.72

10

0

Reserves

39.46

36.05

35.54

-19.56

Net Worth

77.3

73.6

72.37

7.27

Minority Interest

Amanta Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,656.7

79.83,97,497.82753.530.975,566.68101.44

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,247

70.991,65,838.225570.482,357561.08

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,601.1

25.031,29,329.51,303.1314,501.66397.38

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,670.75

62.491,24,229.285510.162,567224.34

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

DRREDDY

1,284.6

15.551,07,210.382,961.20.627,788.7345.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amanta Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Rohitbhai J Patel

Managing Director

Bhaveshbhai G Patel

Alternate Director

Jitendrabhai J Patel

Alternate Director

Prafulbhai J Patel

Alternate Director

B A Patel

Alternate Director

Pravinbhai Mehta

Director

Niranjanbhai Patel

Director

Prayasvinbhai B Patel

Nominee

Bhavana Rao

Nominee (GIIC)

H R Sanchala

Company Secretary

Shailesh Shah

Registered Office

5th Floor Heritage,

Nr Guj Vidhyapith Off AshramRd,

Gujarat - 380014

Tel: 91-79-30017500

Website: -

Email: info@marckindia.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Amanta Healthcare Ltd share price today?

The Amanta Healthcare Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Amanta Healthcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amanta Healthcare Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 Aug ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amanta Healthcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amanta Healthcare Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 26 Aug ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amanta Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amanta Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amanta Healthcare Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 Aug ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amanta Healthcare Ltd?

Amanta Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amanta Healthcare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amanta Healthcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd.

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

