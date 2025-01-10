Amarnath Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.29
1.1
0.96
0.91
Net Worth
4.29
4.1
3.96
3.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0.6
0.89
0
0.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.89
4.99
3.96
4.25
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
4.54
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
-0.19
-0.18
-0.57
-0.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0.01
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.18
-0.17
-0.56
-0.1
Cash
0.04
0.04
0.01
0.04
Total Assets
-0.13
4.41
-0.5
0.03
No Record Found
