Amarnath Securities Ltd Share Price

20.93
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open22.36
  • Day's High22.36
  • 52 Wk High63
  • Prev. Close22.03
  • Day's Low20.93
  • 52 Wk Low 21.13
  • Turnover (lac)5.29
  • P/E30.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.61
  • EPS0.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.28
  • Div. Yield0
Amarnath Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

22.36

Prev. Close

22.03

Turnover(Lac.)

5.29

Day's High

22.36

Day's Low

20.93

52 Week's High

63

52 Week's Low

21.13

Book Value

14.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.28

P/E

30.6

EPS

0.72

Divi. Yield

0

Amarnath Securities Ltd Corporate Action

28 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Sep, 2024

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Amarnath Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Amarnath Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.67%

Non-Promoter- 44.32%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amarnath Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.29

1.1

0.96

0.91

Net Worth

4.29

4.1

3.96

3.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.04

-0.08

0.01

-0.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Amarnath Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amarnath Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Archana Dakhale

Independent Director

Jaid Kojar

Whole-time Director

Naresh Padhir

Director

Omkar P Herlekar

WTD & Executive Director

Chetan Balubhai Patel

Additional Director

Amit Priyakant Pandya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amarnath Securities Ltd

Summary

Summary

Amarnath Securities Limited was incorporated on 12th October, 1994 as Amarnath Securities Private Limited. The Company name was subsequently changed to Amarnath Securities Limited on 10th February, 1995. The Company was registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non Banking Financial Company including rendering of financial and investment of service as its business.Dr. Omkar Herlekar, Promoter of the Company acquired 75830 shares of Mr. Suresh Babu Magle through off market transaction. Previously, he was holding 1594594 Shares i.e. 53.15% holding in the Company and now he is holding 1670424 shares, i.e. 55.68% in 2021-22. The Promoter had intimated the same to stock exchange, as per Regulation 29 of the SAST Regulations, 2011.
Company FAQs

What is the Amarnath Securities Ltd share price today?

The Amarnath Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.93 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amarnath Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amarnath Securities Ltd is ₹6.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amarnath Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amarnath Securities Ltd is 30.6 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amarnath Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amarnath Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amarnath Securities Ltd is ₹21.13 and ₹63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amarnath Securities Ltd?

Amarnath Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.11%, 3 Years at -10.57%, 1 Year at -56.80%, 6 Month at -61.50%, 3 Month at -31.16% and 1 Month at -7.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amarnath Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amarnath Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.68 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.32 %

