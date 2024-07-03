Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹22.36
Prev. Close₹22.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.29
Day's High₹22.36
Day's Low₹20.93
52 Week's High₹63
52 Week's Low₹21.13
Book Value₹14.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.28
P/E30.6
EPS0.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.29
1.1
0.96
0.91
Net Worth
4.29
4.1
3.96
3.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.04
-0.08
0.01
-0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Archana Dakhale
Independent Director
Jaid Kojar
Whole-time Director
Naresh Padhir
Director
Omkar P Herlekar
WTD & Executive Director
Chetan Balubhai Patel
Additional Director
Amit Priyakant Pandya
Reports by Amarnath Securities Ltd
Summary
Amarnath Securities Limited was incorporated on 12th October, 1994 as Amarnath Securities Private Limited. The Company name was subsequently changed to Amarnath Securities Limited on 10th February, 1995. The Company was registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non Banking Financial Company including rendering of financial and investment of service as its business.Dr. Omkar Herlekar, Promoter of the Company acquired 75830 shares of Mr. Suresh Babu Magle through off market transaction. Previously, he was holding 1594594 Shares i.e. 53.15% holding in the Company and now he is holding 1670424 shares, i.e. 55.68% in 2021-22. The Promoter had intimated the same to stock exchange, as per Regulation 29 of the SAST Regulations, 2011.
The Amarnath Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.93 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amarnath Securities Ltd is ₹6.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amarnath Securities Ltd is 30.6 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amarnath Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amarnath Securities Ltd is ₹21.13 and ₹63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Amarnath Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.11%, 3 Years at -10.57%, 1 Year at -56.80%, 6 Month at -61.50%, 3 Month at -31.16% and 1 Month at -7.12%.
