Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015, as amended , we are submitting herewith the summary of the proceedings of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company Held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 9.30 AM and concluded at 9.43 AM through video conferencing/ other audio visual means (VC/OAWM). Read less..