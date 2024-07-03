Amarnath Securities Ltd Summary

Amarnath Securities Limited was incorporated on 12th October, 1994 as Amarnath Securities Private Limited. The Company name was subsequently changed to Amarnath Securities Limited on 10th February, 1995. The Company was registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non Banking Financial Company including rendering of financial and investment of service as its business.Dr. Omkar Herlekar, Promoter of the Company acquired 75830 shares of Mr. Suresh Babu Magle through off market transaction. Previously, he was holding 1594594 Shares i.e. 53.15% holding in the Company and now he is holding 1670424 shares, i.e. 55.68% in 2021-22. The Promoter had intimated the same to stock exchange, as per Regulation 29 of the SAST Regulations, 2011.