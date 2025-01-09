Amarnath Securities Ltd Management Discussions

1. Economy and Markets:

While the post pandemic global economy continues to be affected by geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures, India continues to remain a bright spot in the world economy. As per IMF, it will alone contribute 15% of the global growth in 2023 driven by its demographic dividend, pent-up demand growth, digital infrastructure and commitment to fiscal consolidation. Overall, India is expected to close FY 2022-23 with a GDP growth of 7%, which is the fastest amongst all the major economies. It is projected to further grow by 6.1% in FY 2023-24 - in contrast, the projected global growth rate for same period is only 2.9%.

It is also praiseworthy to note that the Indian financial sector remained largely unaffected amidst the recent turbulence in the US and European banking sectors. This resilience in Indias financial system is attributable to adequate capitalisation & liquidity, healthy asset quality and proactive monitoring & timely interventions by the regulator.

In line with its global peers, RBI also undertook several rate hikes during the year to keep the inflationary pressures in check. Despite this, the industry demonstrated strong credit growth of 15% YoY in March 2023, driven by the overall improvement of the economy and pent-up post-Covid demand. This growth was also evidenced by several high frequency indicators including the Purchasing Manager Index readings, buoyant tax collections, healthy vehicle and tractor sales among others.

The overall NBFC sector benefited from resurgent domestic economic activity leading to strong momentum in disbursements and bolstering higher business growth. Asset quality indicators have also been improving steadily for NBFCs on the back of higher collections and lower than anticipated slippages on overall book including restructured book. Notably, most major players are focusing on growing their Retail AUM. As per ICRA, the NBFC-Retail AUM is projected to have grown at 16-18% in FY 2022-23 and expected to further grow at a healthy 12-14% in FY 2023-24. However, margins will be an area of focus as they are expected to remain under pressure in FY 2023-24 which may moderate slightly.

The overall outlook for industry remains positive as India treads on its growth trajectory leading to higher credit demand. The growth in credit is expected to be broad based across products and segments with key risks being elevated interest rates and inflation.

2. Financial Review: During the year under review, income from operations stood at Rs. 38,23,243/- and Profit after tax stood at Rs.1977551/-.

3. Opportunities and Threats: The Board decided defocusing in the lending business the same being not the expertise segment of current management however the same is on hold till the time management is confident to enter different segment to make is possible for stakeholders growth in long term without any adverse effect.

As we get into an environment which is likely to be largely positive over medium to long term, there may be significant roadblocks in the shorter term. Your Company acknowledges these possible negative factors and has a plan to mitigate them through its deep domain knowledge, strong risk frame work and an efficient collection mechanism.

4. Risk and Concern: Bullish trend in Equity Market, Commodities and Real estate will affect volume and profitability of Government Securities business. Changes in the rate of Interest will affect Companys Profitability.

5. Internal Control System and their adequacy: The internal control system is looked after by Directors themselves, who also looked after the day today affairs to ensure compliance of guidelines and policies, adhere to the management instructions and policies to ensure improvements in the system. The Internal Audit reports are regularly reviewed by the management.

6. Environmental Issues: As the company is not in the field of manufacture, the matter relating to produce any harmful gases and the liquid effluents are not applicable.

7. Financial Performance with Respect to Operation Performance: The Company has all the plans fortnight budgetary control on key operational performance indication with judicious deployment of funds without resorting to any kind of borrowing where ever possible.

8. Cautionary Statement: Statement in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis may be forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable security laws or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could however, differ materially, from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the companys operations include global and domestic demand supply conditions, finished goods prices, raw material cost and availability and changes in government regulations and tax structure, economic development within India and the countries with which the company has business contacts and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.

The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward looking statements, which may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.

Standalone Financial Overview

The performances of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 are as follows:

Financial Highlights:

(Amount in )