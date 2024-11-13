Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on January 02, 2025 inter- alia have considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of Mr. Chetan Balubhai Patel (DIN:03556088 ) as an Additional Director (Executive Director) of the Company and he shall be designated as Whole-time Director of the Company for a term of 5 (five) years with effect from January 02, 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders at General Meeting or Postal Ballot of the Company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Amit Priyakant Pandya (DIN: 00676479) as an Additional Director (Executive Director) of the Company and he shall be designated as Whole-time Director of the Company for a term of 5 (five) years with effect from January 02, 2025, subject to the approval of shareholders at General Meeting or Postal Ballot of the Company.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Amarnath Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company along with limited review report for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 and / or to discuss and any other business / matter with the permission of chair. Pursuant to regulation 29 and regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today which commenced at 05.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.30 p.m. has considered and approved the below: ? The statement of unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. ? Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditor for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held today which commenced at 03:00 p.m and concluded at 04:00 p.m have considered and approved the following: The Notice of the (30th) Thirtieth Annual General Meeting (AGM) along with Directors report for the financial year 2023-24. The Directors Report of the Company together with Report on Corporate Governance, Management Discussion and Analysis Report and other relevant annexures & Schedules thereto for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Appointment of Shravan A. Gupta & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as a scrutinizer for 30th Annual General Meeting. Re-Appointment of Mr. Omkar Herleker (DIN: 01587154), Director who is liable to retire by rotation and eligible for re-appointment.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Amarnath Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 inter- alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company along with limited review report for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and / or to discuss and any other business / matter with the permission of chair. Further we would like to inform you that as per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Companys Code of Conduct the Trading Window shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours of the conclusion of Board meeting. Pursuant to regulation 29 and regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today which commenced at 04.30 p.m. and concluded at 5.00 p.m. has considered and approved the below: ? The statement of unaudited financial result for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. ? Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

Amarnath Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 inter- alia 1. To consider and approve the Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and the year ended March 31 2024 2. To discuss any other business matter with the permission of Chairperson. Pursuant to regulation 29 and regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024