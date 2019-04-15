Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
3.14
1.86
7.54
6.55
yoy growth (%)
68.94
-75.32
15.12
184.47
Raw materials
0
0
0.06
0.03
As % of sales
0
0
0.89
0.56
Employee costs
0
-0.03
-0.08
-0.11
As % of sales
0
1.7
1.11
1.79
Other costs
-3.15
-1.76
-7.38
-6.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
100.28
95.05
97.88
96.98
Operating profit
0
0.06
0.14
0.11
OPM
-0.28
3.23
1.89
1.79
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.04
-0.03
Interest expense
-1.13
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.05
0
0.09
0.08
Taxes
0.01
0.01
-0.03
-0.02
Tax rate
-18.09
254.23
-31.12
-32.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.04
0.01
0.06
0.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.04
0.01
0.06
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-342.55
-70.73
15.85
-0.84
NPM
-1.51
1.05
0.88
0.88
