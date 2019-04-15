iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Amber Fabrics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16
(1.59%)
Apr 15, 2019|12:19:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Amber Fabrics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

3.14

1.86

7.54

6.55

yoy growth (%)

68.94

-75.32

15.12

184.47

Raw materials

0

0

0.06

0.03

As % of sales

0

0

0.89

0.56

Employee costs

0

-0.03

-0.08

-0.11

As % of sales

0

1.7

1.11

1.79

Other costs

-3.15

-1.76

-7.38

-6.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

100.28

95.05

97.88

96.98

Operating profit

0

0.06

0.14

0.11

OPM

-0.28

3.23

1.89

1.79

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.04

-0.03

Interest expense

-1.13

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.05

0

0.09

0.08

Taxes

0.01

0.01

-0.03

-0.02

Tax rate

-18.09

254.23

-31.12

-32.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.04

0.01

0.06

0.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.04

0.01

0.06

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-342.55

-70.73

15.85

-0.84

NPM

-1.51

1.05

0.88

0.88

Amber Fabrics Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Amber Fabrics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.