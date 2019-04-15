iifl-logo-icon 1
Amber Fabrics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16
(1.59%)
Apr 15, 2019

Amber Fabrics Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.05

0

0.09

0.08

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.04

-0.03

Tax paid

0.01

0.01

-0.03

-0.02

Working capital

0.01

0.57

-0.39

1.35

Other operating items

Operating

-0.08

0.53

-0.36

1.37

Capital expenditure

0

-0.04

0.04

0

Free cash flow

-0.08

0.49

-0.32

1.37

Equity raised

-3.94

-3.97

-4.11

-4.22

Investing

0

0

0

-1.18

Financing

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3.9

-3.36

-4.32

-3.96

