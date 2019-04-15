Amber Fabrics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.05
0
0.09
0.08
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.04
-0.03
Tax paid
0.01
0.01
-0.03
-0.02
Working capital
0.01
0.57
-0.39
1.35
Other operating items
Operating
-0.08
0.53
-0.36
1.37
Capital expenditure
0
-0.04
0.04
0
Free cash flow
-0.08
0.49
-0.32
1.37
Equity raised
-3.94
-3.97
-4.11
-4.22
Investing
0
0
0
-1.18
Financing
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.9
-3.36
-4.32
-3.96
