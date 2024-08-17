iifl-logo-icon 1
Amber Fabrics Ltd Share Price

16
(1.59%)
Apr 15, 2019|12:19:58 PM

Amber Fabrics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

16

Prev. Close

15.75

Turnover(Lac.)

5.21

Day's High

16

Day's Low

16

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

6.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.38

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Amber Fabrics Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Amber Fabrics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Amber Fabrics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:11 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.90%

Non-Promoter- 98.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amber Fabrics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

5.24

5.24

5.24

5.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.02

-1.97

-1.99

-2.06

Net Worth

3.22

3.27

3.25

3.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

3.14

1.86

7.54

6.55

yoy growth (%)

68.94

-75.32

15.12

184.47

Raw materials

0

0

0.06

0.03

As % of sales

0

0

0.89

0.56

Employee costs

0

-0.03

-0.08

-0.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.05

0

0.09

0.08

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.05

-0.04

-0.03

Tax paid

0.01

0.01

-0.03

-0.02

Working capital

0.01

0.57

-0.39

1.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

68.94

-75.32

15.12

184.47

Op profit growth

-114.81

-57.76

21.48

3.61

EBIT growth

-967.67

-93.13

12.31

4.97

Net profit growth

-342.55

-70.73

15.85

-0.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

0.14

0.29

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.14

0.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

Amber Fabrics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amber Fabrics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Kartika Behara

Independent Director

Thara Puttalingaish

Whole Time Director & CFO

Goutam Poddar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amber Fabrics Ltd

Summary

Amber Fabrics Ltd (Formally known as Boston Teknowsys (India) Limited) was incorporated on October 28th, 1978. The Company operates in the business of manufacture of textiles.
QUICKLINKS FOR Amber Fabrics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

