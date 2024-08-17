SectorIT - Software
Open₹16
Prev. Close₹15.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.21
Day's High₹16
Day's Low₹16
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹6.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
5.24
5.24
5.24
5.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.02
-1.97
-1.99
-2.06
Net Worth
3.22
3.27
3.25
3.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
3.14
1.86
7.54
6.55
yoy growth (%)
68.94
-75.32
15.12
184.47
Raw materials
0
0
0.06
0.03
As % of sales
0
0
0.89
0.56
Employee costs
0
-0.03
-0.08
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.05
0
0.09
0.08
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.05
-0.04
-0.03
Tax paid
0.01
0.01
-0.03
-0.02
Working capital
0.01
0.57
-0.39
1.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
68.94
-75.32
15.12
184.47
Op profit growth
-114.81
-57.76
21.48
3.61
EBIT growth
-967.67
-93.13
12.31
4.97
Net profit growth
-342.55
-70.73
15.85
-0.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
0.14
0.29
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.14
0.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Kartika Behara
Independent Director
Thara Puttalingaish
Whole Time Director & CFO
Goutam Poddar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Amber Fabrics Ltd
Summary
Amber Fabrics Ltd (Formally known as Boston Teknowsys (India) Limited) was incorporated on October 28th, 1978. The Company operates in the business of manufacture of textiles.
