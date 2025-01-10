To the Board of Directors of AMBO AGRITEC LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results

Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Annual Financial Results of AMBO Agritec Limited (hereinafter referred to as “the Company”’) for the six-months ended and year ended 31 March 2024 (“the Statement” or “Standalone Annual Financial Results”), attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, as amended (“Listing Regulations”)

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Annual Financial Results:

a. are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and b. give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable Accounting Standards, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the Net Profit and other financial information for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors’ Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Annual Financial Results.

Responsibilities of the Management and Board of Director’s for the Standalone Annual Financial Results:

These Standalone Annual Financial Results have been prepared on the basis of the Standalone Annual Financial Statements. The Company’s Management and the Board of Director’s are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Annual Financial Results that give a true and fair view of the Net Profit/Loss and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulation. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Annual Financial Results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Annual Financial Results, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternatives but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditors’ Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Annual Financial Results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors’ report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decision of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Annual Financial Results.

As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatements of the Standalone Annual Financial Results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial control system with reference to Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates and related disclosures in the Standalone Annual Financial Results made by the management and the Board of Directors.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors’ report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Annual Financial Results or, if such disclosures are inadequate to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors’ report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Annual Financial Results, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Annual Financial Results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, relate safeguards.

Other Matters

The Standalone Annual Financial Results include the results for the six months ended 31, March, 2024 being the balancing figure between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the published unaudited year to date figures upto the end of September of the current financial year which were subject to limited review by us.

Dated: 30 May 2024 UDIN: 24304128BKAPYL1136