Ambo Agritec Ltd Share Price

99.5
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:48:00 PM

  • Open99.5
  • Day's High99.5
  • 52 Wk High111.2
  • Prev. Close101.5
  • Day's Low99.5
  • 52 Wk Low 22.88
  • Turnover (lac)0.99
  • P/E81.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value21.25
  • EPS1.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)112.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ambo Agritec Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Edible Oil

Open

99.5

Prev. Close

101.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.99

Day's High

99.5

Day's Low

99.5

52 Week's High

111.2

52 Week's Low

22.88

Book Value

21.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

112.39

P/E

81.85

EPS

1.24

Divi. Yield

0

Ambo Agritec Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Aug, 2024

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

29 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Ambo Agritec Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ambo Agritec Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:01 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.92%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 37.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ambo Agritec Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.4

9.4

1.75

1.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.92

7.51

1.96

0.77

Net Worth

18.32

16.91

3.71

2.52

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

101.11

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

101.11

Other Operating Income

0.73

Other Income

0

Ambo Agritec Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Marico Ltd

MARICO

660.95

63.2585,609.495291.431,86034.56

Patanjali Foods Ltd

PATANJALI

1,861.55

67.7467,387.15308.970.328,154.19299.33

Adani Wilmar Ltd

AWL

328.55

40.5642,700.94325.73013,994.3968.63

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

365.65

32.165,394.9265.504,508.4251.84

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

508.45

430.891,422.94-1.02074.6110.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ambo Agritec Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Umesh Kumar Agarwal

Executive Director

Saikat Chatterjee

Executive Director

Rang Nath Lahoti

Non Executive Director

Geetanajali Saberwal Agarwal

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Singh

Independent Director

Tapas Sankar Chattopadhyay

Company Secretary

Konika Poddar

Additional Director

Shital Ray

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ambo Agritec Ltd

Summary

Ambo Agritec Ltd. was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Sunny Biscuits Bakery and Confectionery Private Limited on September 07, 1994 at Kolkata. Subsequently, name of Company changed to Ambo Foods Private Limited dated May 30, 2008. The name of Company was further changed to Ambo Agritec Private Limited dated February 18, 2013. The status changed to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Ambo Agritec Limited at the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on August 25, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 01, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. The Company was allotted 1 acre and 52 square feet of land in Mangalpur Industrial Estate, Raniganj promoted and developed by Asansol Durgapur Development Authority, a Statutory Authority of Government of West Bengal. Led by the Company Promoter, Mr. Umesh Kumar Agarwal, the Company is primarily engaged in Manufacturing of Biscuits, outsourced manufacturing of Edible Oils, Vanaspati and Bengali Speciality Products. In addition, it is also engaged in trading of Crude Linseed Oil, Soyabean Meal, etc. The Company use raw material of premium quality sourced from reputed local suppliers for Biscuits and raw materials imported for Edible Oils & Vanaspati, which help them to ensure the quality of products.The manufacturing plant for biscuits is situated at Mangalpur Industrial Estate, Raniganj in West Bengal. Their plant
Company FAQs

What is the Ambo Agritec Ltd share price today?

The Ambo Agritec Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹99.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ambo Agritec Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambo Agritec Ltd is ₹112.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ambo Agritec Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ambo Agritec Ltd is 81.85 and 4.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ambo Agritec Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambo Agritec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambo Agritec Ltd is ₹22.88 and ₹111.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ambo Agritec Ltd?

Ambo Agritec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 34.09%, 1 Year at 262.50%, 6 Month at 7.41%, 3 Month at 6.84% and 1 Month at 12.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ambo Agritec Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ambo Agritec Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.92 %
Institutions - 0.14 %
Public - 37.93 %

