Summary

Ambo Agritec Ltd. was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Sunny Biscuits Bakery and Confectionery Private Limited on September 07, 1994 at Kolkata. Subsequently, name of Company changed to Ambo Foods Private Limited dated May 30, 2008. The name of Company was further changed to Ambo Agritec Private Limited dated February 18, 2013. The status changed to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Ambo Agritec Limited at the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on August 25, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 01, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. The Company was allotted 1 acre and 52 square feet of land in Mangalpur Industrial Estate, Raniganj promoted and developed by Asansol Durgapur Development Authority, a Statutory Authority of Government of West Bengal. Led by the Company Promoter, Mr. Umesh Kumar Agarwal, the Company is primarily engaged in Manufacturing of Biscuits, outsourced manufacturing of Edible Oils, Vanaspati and Bengali Speciality Products. In addition, it is also engaged in trading of Crude Linseed Oil, Soyabean Meal, etc. The Company use raw material of premium quality sourced from reputed local suppliers for Biscuits and raw materials imported for Edible Oils & Vanaspati, which help them to ensure the quality of products.The manufacturing plant for biscuits is situated at Mangalpur Industrial Estate, Raniganj in West Bengal. Their plant

Read More