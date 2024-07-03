SectorEdible Oil
Open₹99.5
Prev. Close₹101.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.99
Day's High₹99.5
Day's Low₹99.5
52 Week's High₹111.2
52 Week's Low₹22.88
Book Value₹21.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)112.39
P/E81.85
EPS1.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.4
9.4
1.75
1.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.92
7.51
1.96
0.77
Net Worth
18.32
16.91
3.71
2.52
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
101.11
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
101.11
Other Operating Income
0.73
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Marico Ltd
MARICO
660.95
|63.25
|85,609.49
|529
|1.43
|1,860
|34.56
Patanjali Foods Ltd
PATANJALI
1,861.55
|67.74
|67,387.15
|308.97
|0.32
|8,154.19
|299.33
Adani Wilmar Ltd
AWL
328.55
|40.56
|42,700.94
|325.73
|0
|13,994.39
|68.63
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
365.65
|32.16
|5,394.92
|65.5
|0
|4,508.42
|51.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
508.45
|430.89
|1,422.94
|-1.02
|0
|74.61
|10.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Umesh Kumar Agarwal
Executive Director
Saikat Chatterjee
Executive Director
Rang Nath Lahoti
Non Executive Director
Geetanajali Saberwal Agarwal
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Singh
Independent Director
Tapas Sankar Chattopadhyay
Company Secretary
Konika Poddar
Additional Director
Shital Ray
Summary
Ambo Agritec Ltd. was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Sunny Biscuits Bakery and Confectionery Private Limited on September 07, 1994 at Kolkata. Subsequently, name of Company changed to Ambo Foods Private Limited dated May 30, 2008. The name of Company was further changed to Ambo Agritec Private Limited dated February 18, 2013. The status changed to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to Ambo Agritec Limited at the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on August 25, 2022 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on September 01, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. The Company was allotted 1 acre and 52 square feet of land in Mangalpur Industrial Estate, Raniganj promoted and developed by Asansol Durgapur Development Authority, a Statutory Authority of Government of West Bengal. Led by the Company Promoter, Mr. Umesh Kumar Agarwal, the Company is primarily engaged in Manufacturing of Biscuits, outsourced manufacturing of Edible Oils, Vanaspati and Bengali Speciality Products. In addition, it is also engaged in trading of Crude Linseed Oil, Soyabean Meal, etc. The Company use raw material of premium quality sourced from reputed local suppliers for Biscuits and raw materials imported for Edible Oils & Vanaspati, which help them to ensure the quality of products.The manufacturing plant for biscuits is situated at Mangalpur Industrial Estate, Raniganj in West Bengal. Their plant
The Ambo Agritec Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹99.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ambo Agritec Ltd is ₹112.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ambo Agritec Ltd is 81.85 and 4.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ambo Agritec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ambo Agritec Ltd is ₹22.88 and ₹111.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ambo Agritec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 34.09%, 1 Year at 262.50%, 6 Month at 7.41%, 3 Month at 6.84% and 1 Month at 12.84%.
