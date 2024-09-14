The date of 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, 13th September, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The notice for the AGM along with the Explanatory statement and the related matters concerning the AGM were approved by the Board of Directors. In compliance with Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) egulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the voting results along with Scrutinizers Report for the 30th AGM of the Comoany held on 13th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)