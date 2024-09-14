|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|13 Sep 2024
|10 Aug 2024
|The date of 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, 13th September, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The notice for the AGM along with the Explanatory statement and the related matters concerning the AGM were approved by the Board of Directors. In compliance with Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) egulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the voting results along with Scrutinizers Report for the 30th AGM of the Comoany held on 13th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.