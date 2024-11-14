Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Ambo Agritec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024) Board of Directors of the Company has approved the conversion of 18,00,000 warrants into 18,00,000 equity shares of Face Value Rs. 10/- per share. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/11/2024) The Unaudited Financial result (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended & Half-Year ended 30th September,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

Conversion of 19,00,000 warrants convertible into 19,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each upon receipt of an amount aggregating to Rs. 4,27,50,000 from the allottees pursuant to the excercise of their right of conversion of warrants into equity shares

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting, approved the following items: 1. Noted the resignation of Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh (DIN: 07835470) as the Independent Director of the Company; 2. Noted the resignation of Mr. Rang Nath Lahoti (DIN: 09561412) as the Director of the Company; 3. Noted the resignation of Mr. Tapas Sankar Chattopadhyay (DIN: 09726885) as the Independent director of the Company; 4. On recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Mrs. Jaishree Lahoti (DIN: 10734021) as additional director (Independent Director) of the Company; 5. On recommendation of the Nomination and remuneration Committee, appointed Mr. Ajay Basil (DIN: 09145835) as additional director (Independent Director) of the Company.

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Ambo Agritec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 10th August 2024 to discuss the performance of the Company. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today has, inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Noted the resignation of Mr. Ashok Kumar Singh (DIN: 07835470) as the Independent Director of the Company; 2. Noted the resignation of Mr. Rang Nath Lahoti (DIN: 09561412) as the Director of the Company; 3. Noted the resignation of Mr. Tapas Sankar Chattopadhyay (DIN: 09726885) as the Independent Director; 4. On recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Mrs. Jaishree Lahoti (DIN: 10734021) as an additional director (Independent and Non-executive) of the Company; 5. On recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Mr. Ajay Basil (DIN: 09145835) as an additional director (Independent and Non-executive) of the Company; 6. The date of 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Friday, 13th September, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Ambo Agritec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Allotment of 1,43,00,000 (One Crore Forty Three Lakhs) Convertible Equity Share Warrants to promoters and certain non-promoters of Ambo Agritec Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.06.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 6 May 2024

Ambo Agritec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia increase of authorised share capital raising of funds by way of preferential issue of warrants to promoter/promoter group/public including determination of price thereof and fixation of date of EGM of the Company. 1. increase the authorised share capital of the Company from existing Rs. 10,00,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Crore), comprising of 1,00,00,000 (One Crore) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each to Rs. 25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Five Crore) comprising of 2,50,00,000 (Two Crore Fifty Lakh) 2. Raising of funds through issue of Convertible Equity Share Warrants (Warrants) to the Promoters, Promoter Group and other Public Investors on Preferential Basis by issuing up to 1,50,00,000 (One Crore Fifty Lakh) Warrants 3. Inclusion of new Objects in Main Objects Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company Raising of funds through issue of Convertible Equity Share Warrants to promoters and non promoters on preferential basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) Corrigendum to the Board Meeting Outcome letter dated May 09, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024