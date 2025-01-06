iifl-logo-icon 1
Ambo Agritec Ltd EGM

90.25
(-5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Ambo Agritec CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM13 Dec 20246 Jan 2025
EGM:06.01.2025 This is to inform you that the extra-Ordinary general meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on 6th January, 2025, at 1:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Company vide its letter dated 6th January, 2025, had intimated the e-voting results and Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company was held on Monday, 6th January, 2025, at 1:00 P.M. (IST), through Video Conferencing and Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.01.2025)
EGM15 Nov 20249 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024
EGM9 May 20243 Jun 2024
EGM 03/06/2024 EGM to be held on 03.06.2024 by way of VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024) Corrigendum to Notice of EGM dated 10.02.2024 for EGM to be held on 03.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Submission of 1. Voting Results as per Reg 44 and 2. Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.06.2024)

