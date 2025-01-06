EGM:06.01.2025 This is to inform you that the extra-Ordinary general meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on 6th January, 2025, at 1:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Company vide its letter dated 6th January, 2025, had intimated the e-voting results and Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company was held on Monday, 6th January, 2025, at 1:00 P.M. (IST), through Video Conferencing and Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.01.2025)