|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|13 Dec 2024
|6 Jan 2025
|EGM:06.01.2025 This is to inform you that the extra-Ordinary general meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on 6th January, 2025, at 1:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Company vide its letter dated 6th January, 2025, had intimated the e-voting results and Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company was held on Monday, 6th January, 2025, at 1:00 P.M. (IST), through Video Conferencing and Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM). (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.01.2025)
|EGM
|15 Nov 2024
|9 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024
|EGM
|9 May 2024
|3 Jun 2024
|EGM 03/06/2024 EGM to be held on 03.06.2024 by way of VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024) Corrigendum to Notice of EGM dated 10.02.2024 for EGM to be held on 03.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Submission of 1. Voting Results as per Reg 44 and 2. Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.06.2024)
