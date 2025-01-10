iifl-logo-icon 1
Amerise Biosciences Ltd Balance Sheet

1.17
(-2.50%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.61

6.61

6.61

6.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.23

-1.09

-0.97

-1.52

Net Worth

5.38

5.52

5.64

5.09

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.09

0.08

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.38

5.61

5.72

5.09

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.27

4.57

4.69

3.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.02

-0.04

-0.04

-0.54

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

6.22

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0

0

0

0

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-6.27

-0.48

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.04

0

-0.06

Cash

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

2.27

4.54

4.65

2.52

Amerise BioScie : related Articles

No Record Found

