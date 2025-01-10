Amerise Biosciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.61
6.61
6.61
6.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.23
-1.09
-0.97
-1.52
Net Worth
5.38
5.52
5.64
5.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.09
0.08
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.38
5.61
5.72
5.09
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.27
4.57
4.69
3.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.02
-0.04
-0.04
-0.54
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
6.22
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-6.27
-0.48
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.04
0
-0.06
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
2.27
4.54
4.65
2.52
