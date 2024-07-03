iifl-logo-icon 1
Amerise Biosciences Ltd Share Price

1.14
(-4.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.19
  • Day's High1.23
  • 52 Wk High1.45
  • Prev. Close1.19
  • Day's Low1.14
  • 52 Wk Low 0.55
  • Turnover (lac)6.25
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.8
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.53
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Amerise Biosciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.19

Prev. Close

1.19

Turnover(Lac.)

6.25

Day's High

1.23

Day's Low

1.14

52 Week's High

1.45

52 Week's Low

0.55

Book Value

0.8

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Amerise Biosciences Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

Amerise Biosciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Amerise Biosciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Amerise Biosciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.61

6.61

6.61

6.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.23

-1.09

-0.97

-1.52

Net Worth

5.38

5.52

5.64

5.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.89

-2.75

4.77

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Amerise Biosciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amerise Biosciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Manisha Maneklal Patel

Whole-time Director

Dineshkumar Tribhovanbhai Rathod

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Minal Lakhlani

Independent Director

Niraj Vaghela

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amerise Biosciences Ltd

Summary

Amerise Biosciences Limited (Formerly known Amradeep Industries Limited) was incorporated in 1984 by a private Indian party, as a specialized manufacturer of high quality construction equipment and agricultural equipment. On October 29, 2002 the name of the Company was changed from Amstar Laminates Limited to Amardeep Industries Limited and further to Amerise Biosciences Limited in August, 2021. Initially, the Company was engaged into the business of commodity trading. During the financial year 2007 it entered into the trading of castor seeds. As of now the Company is not engaged in any activity and the management is looking for a right opportunity to make the Company operational. Due to scarcity of working capital funds, the Company is not able to perform any business activities. To make the Company operational, the Board is implementing the cost reduction measures to the extent feasible.
Company FAQs

What is the Amerise Biosciences Ltd share price today?

The Amerise Biosciences Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of Amerise Biosciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amerise Biosciences Ltd is ₹7.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Amerise Biosciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Amerise Biosciences Ltd is 0 and 1.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Amerise Biosciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amerise Biosciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amerise Biosciences Ltd is ₹0.55 and ₹1.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Amerise Biosciences Ltd?

Amerise Biosciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.73%, 3 Years at -14.89%, 1 Year at 63.01%, 6 Month at 65.28%, 3 Month at 43.37% and 1 Month at 12.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Amerise Biosciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Amerise Biosciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

