Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1.19
Prev. Close₹1.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.25
Day's High₹1.23
Day's Low₹1.14
52 Week's High₹1.45
52 Week's Low₹0.55
Book Value₹0.8
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.61
6.61
6.61
6.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.23
-1.09
-0.97
-1.52
Net Worth
5.38
5.52
5.64
5.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.89
-2.75
4.77
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Manisha Maneklal Patel
Whole-time Director
Dineshkumar Tribhovanbhai Rathod
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Minal Lakhlani
Independent Director
Niraj Vaghela
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Amerise Biosciences Ltd
Summary
Amerise Biosciences Limited (Formerly known Amradeep Industries Limited) was incorporated in 1984 by a private Indian party, as a specialized manufacturer of high quality construction equipment and agricultural equipment. On October 29, 2002 the name of the Company was changed from Amstar Laminates Limited to Amardeep Industries Limited and further to Amerise Biosciences Limited in August, 2021. Initially, the Company was engaged into the business of commodity trading. During the financial year 2007 it entered into the trading of castor seeds. As of now the Company is not engaged in any activity and the management is looking for a right opportunity to make the Company operational. Due to scarcity of working capital funds, the Company is not able to perform any business activities. To make the Company operational, the Board is implementing the cost reduction measures to the extent feasible.
Read More
The Amerise Biosciences Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Amerise Biosciences Ltd is ₹7.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Amerise Biosciences Ltd is 0 and 1.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Amerise Biosciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Amerise Biosciences Ltd is ₹0.55 and ₹1.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Amerise Biosciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.73%, 3 Years at -14.89%, 1 Year at 63.01%, 6 Month at 65.28%, 3 Month at 43.37% and 1 Month at 12.26%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.