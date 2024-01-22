Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors here by present the 39th Annual Report together with the Audited statements of Accounts for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024.

OPERATIONS REVIEW:

During the year under review due to sluggish market condition and faces huge set back. So company did not generate any revenue from operation but due to some fixed expenses posted net loss of Rs. 14,61,331/-.

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEAR/STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIR:

The Company does not have any significant business activity and not carried out any business during the year under review.

DIVIDEND:

Considering the loss incurred in the current financial year and accumulated losses, your Directors have not recommended any dividend for financial year under review.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company has not transferred any amount to Reserves for the period under review.

SHARE CAPITAL:

The issued, subscribed and paid up capital of the Company is Rs. 66069000/- divided into 66069000 equity shares of Rs 1/- each. There has been no change in the share capital of the Company during the year.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 67 (3) (c) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

No disclosure is required under section 67 (3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 16(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, in respect of voting rights not exercised directly by the employees of the Company as the provisions of the said section are not applicable.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate companies & joint ventures.

DEPOSIT:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, Guarantee or Investments made by your Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year 2023-24 is enclosed as an Annexure to this Boards Report. During the year under review, the company has not provided any security falling within in purview of Section 186.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of the business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the company at large.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company have occurred between the end of financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of the Directors Report.

SIGNIFICANT ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS, COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING GOING CONCERN AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS:

To the best of our knowledge, the company has not received any such orders passed by the regulators, courts or tribunals during the year, which may impact the going concern status or companys operations in future.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

As per the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Dineshkumar Rathod (DIN:09406871) shall retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for reappointment as the Director of the Company.

Re-appointment of Independent Directors for a second term:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) inter-alia, taking into account the knowledge, experience and the substantial contribution made by Ms. MANISHA PATEL (DIN: 08482812) as independent directors during her tenure had recommended to the Board that the continued association of Ms. MANISHA PATEL as an Independent Directors would be beneficial to the Company. Based on NRC recommendation, the Board recommends her re-appointment as an Independent Director for a second term of 5 consecutive years commencing up to September 2028. The Board of Directors recommend her re-appointment as an Independent Director.

Key Managerial Personnel:

As per the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Dineshkumar Rathod, Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Minal Lakhlani, Company Secretary are the key managerial personnel of the Company.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD:

The Company has an optimum mix of Non-Executive and Independent Directors including Woman Director. All the members of the Board are competent and are persons of repute with strength of character, professional eminence, having the expertise in their respective disciplines to deal with the management functions of the company. The composition of the Board of Directors as on date of this report:

Sr. No. Name of Director Executive/ Non—Executive/ Independent No. of Directorships Held in Public Limited Companies (Including the Company) #Committee(s) position (Including the Company) Member Chairman 1 DINESHKUMAR RATHOD Whole-time Director 4 6 1 2 NIRAJ VAGHELA Non-Executive Independent 4 8 2 3 MANISHA PATEL Non-Executive Independent 4 8 4

# Only Audit Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee has been considered as per Regulation 26 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Name of other listed entities where Directors of the company are Directors and the category of Directorship:

Sr. No. Name of Director Name of listed entities in which the concerned Director is a Director Category of directorship 1 DINESHKUMAR RATHOD AMRAWORLD AGRICO LIMITED Independent Director INTERFACE FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD Non-Executive Director SUNCARE TRADERS LIMITED Independent Director 2 NIRAJ VAGHELA AMRAWORLD AGRICO LIMITED Non-Executive Director BIOGEN PHARMACHEM INDUSTRIES LIMITED Whole-time Director & CFO SEVEN HILL INDUSTRIES LIMITED Independent Director 3 MANISHA PATEL AMRAWORLD AGRICO LIMITED Independent Director JOHNSON PHARMACARE LIMITED Independent Director LUCENT INDUSTRIES LIMITED Non-Executive Director

MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Companys Independent Directors met on 22nd January 2024 without the presence of the Executive Director and the Senior Management team. The meeting was attended by majority of Independent Directors and was conducted to enable the Independent Director to discuss matters prescribed under Schedule IV to the Act and Regulation 25(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015.

MEETINGS:

Minimum four pre-scheduled Board meetings are held annually. In case of business exigencies or urgency of matters, resolutions are passed by circulation. During the year 4 (Four) Board meetings were held. The dates of the Board Meetings were 04.05.2023, 08.08.2023, 07.11.2023 and 22.01.224.

ATTENDANCE RECORD OF DIRECTORS ATTENDING THE BOARD MEETINGS AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS:

Name of the Director Category No. of Board Meetings Attended Last AGM Attendance Held during the tenure Attended MANISHA PATEL Independent Director 4 4 Yes DINESHKUMAR RATHOD Whole-time Director & Chief Financial Officer 4 4 Yes NIRAJ VAGHELA Independent Director 4 4 Yes

None of the Directors hold Directorships in more than 20 companies. Further, any individual directors directorships in public companies do not exceed 10. None of the Directors is serving as a member of more than ten committees or as the Chairman of more than five committees across all the public companies of which he is a Director.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee of the company reconstituted and presently comprises of three Directors being Mr. Dineshkumar Rathod, Mr. Niraj Vaghela and Ms. Manisha Patel.

Terms of Reference:

Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the Company has revised the terms of reference of the Committee. The terms of reference are:

(1) oversight of the companys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statement is correct, sufficient and credible;

(2) recommendation for appointment, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of the company;

(3) approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors;

(4) reviewing, with the management, the annual financial statements and auditors report thereon before submission to the board for approval, with particular reference to:

(a) matters required to be included in the directors responsibility statement to be included in the Boards report in terms of clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Act;

(b) changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same;

(c) major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management;

(d) significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings;

(e) compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements;

(f) disclosure of any related party transactions;

(g) modified opinion / Qualification in the draft audit report.

(5) reviewing, with the management, the quarterly financial statements before submission to the board for approval;

(6) reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document / prospectus / notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilisation of proceeds of a public issue or rights issue or preferential issue or qualified institutions placement and making appropriate recommendations to the board to take up steps in this matter;

(7) reviewing and monitoring the auditors independence, performance and effectiveness of audit process;

(8) Formulating a policy on related party transactions, which shall include materiality of related party transactions;

(9) approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of the listed entity with related parties;

(10) scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments;

(11) valuation of undertakings or assets of the company, wherever it is necessary;

(12) evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems;

(13) reviewing, with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, adequacy of the internal control systems;

(14) reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit

department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure

coverage and frequency of internal audit;

(15) discussion with internal auditors of any significant findings and follow up there on;

(16) reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there

is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and

reporting the matter to the board;

(17) discussion with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern;

(18) to look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors;

(19) to review the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism;

(20) approval of appointment of Chief Financial Officer (i.e. the whole time Finance Director or any other person heading the finance function or discharging that function) after assessing the qualifications, experience and background, etc. of the candidate;

(21) reviewing the utilization of loans and/or advances from/investment by the holding company in the subsidiary exceeding rupees 100 crore or 10% of the asset size of the subsidiary, whichever is lower including existing loans / advances / investments existing as on the date of coming into force of this provision;

(22) to review the compliance with the provisions of Regulation 9A of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 at least once in a financial year and to verify that the systems for internal control are adequate and are operating effectively;

(23) To consider and comment on rationale, cost-benefits and impact of schemes involving merger, demerger, amalgamation etc., on the listed entity and its shareholders;

(24) to carry out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the Audit Committee.

Audit Committee shall mandatorily review the following information:

(1) management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations;

(2) management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors;

(3) internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses; and

(4) the appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the Chief Internal Auditor shall be subject to review by the audit committee;

(5) statement of deviations:

(a) quarterly statement of deviation(s) including report of monitoring agency, if applicable, submitted to stock exchange(s) in terms of Regulation 32(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations;

(b) annual statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/prospectus/notice in terms of Regulation 32(7) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

In addition to the above, the Audit Committee discharges all such other duties and functions generally indicated under the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder.

Attendance at the Audit Committee Meetings: During the year the Audit Committee met 4 times on 04.0.2023, 08.08.2023, 07.11.2023 and 22.01.224. attendance of the members as under:

Name No. of Meeting attended Held during the tenure Attended MANISHA PATEL 4 4 DINESHKUMAR RATHOD 4 4 NIRAJ VAGHELA 4 4

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

Nomination and Remuneration Committee has been constituted as per the provisions of Section 178(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 to review and to recommend the remuneration payable to the Executive Directors and Senior Management of the Company based on their performance and defined assessment criteria.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company reconstituted and presently comprises of three Directors being Mr. Dineshkumar Rathod, Mr. Niraj Vaghela and Ms. Manisha Patel.

The terms of reference of the Committee:

Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the Company has revised the terms of reference of the Committee. The revised terms of reference are:

(1) formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the board of directors a policy relating to, the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees;

(1A) For every appointment of an independent director, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge and experience on the Board and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an independent director. The person recommended to the Board for appointment as an independent director shall have the capabilities identified in such description. For the purpose of identifying suitable candidates, the Committee may:

a. use the services of an external agencies, if required;

b. consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and

c. consider the time commitments of the candidates

(2) formulation of criteria for evaluation of performance of independent directors and the board of directors;

(3) devising a policy on diversity of board of directors;

(4) identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down and recommend to the board of directors their appointment and removal;

(5) whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors;

(6) recommend to the board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management;

(7) to administer and supervise Employee Stock Options Schemes (ESOS) including framing of policies related to ESOS and reviewing grant of ESOS;

(8) To review HR Policies and Initiatives;

(9) Carrying out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

In addition to the above, Nomination and Remuneration Committee discharges such duties and functions generally indicated under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder.

Composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, number of Meetings held and participation at the Meetings during the year: During the year the Committee met one time on 22.01.2024 and all committee members present at the meeting.

Nomination and Remuneration Policy:

The Committee is in process of formulating Nomination and Remuneration Policy which determines criteria inter-alia qualification, positive attributes and independence of Directors for their appointment on the Board of the Company and payment of remuneration to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other Employees. The Committee shall consider the following attributes / criteria, whilst recommending to the Board the candidature for appointment as Director.

- Qualification, expertise and experience of the Directors in their respective fields;

- Personal, Professional or business standing;

- Diversity of the Board

In case of re-appointment of Non-Executive Directors, the Board shall take into consideration the performance evaluation of the Director and his engagement level.

REMUNERATION OF THE DIRECTORS/ KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)/ EMPLOYEES:

No Directors/ Key Managerial Personnel are drawing any remuneration. Hence, the information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 (1) (i) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014 in respect of ratio of remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the Financial year is not given.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Board of Directors of the Company has set up Stakeholders Relationship Committee in order to align it with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Committee has been constituted to strengthen the investor relations and to inter-alia, look into issues relating to shareholders grievances pertaining to transfer of shares, non- receipt of declared dividends, non-receipt of Annual Report, issues concerning de-materialization etc.

This committee reconstituted and presently comprises of three Directors being Mr. Dineshkumar Rathod, Mr.

Niraj Vaghela and Ms. Manisha Patel. One committee meeting held on 22.01.2024 and present all respective

member of committee.

Terms of reference of the Committee:

Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the

Company has revised the terms of reference of the Committee. The revised terms of reference are:

(1) resolving the grievances of the security holders of the company including complaints related to transfer/transmission of shares, nonreceipt of annual report, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of new/duplicate certificates, dematerialization / rematerialization of Shares and debentures, general meetings etc;

(2) review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by shareholders;

(3) review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the company in respect of various services being rendered by the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent;

(4) review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the company for reducing the quantum of unclaimed dividends and ensuring timely receipt of dividend warrants/annual reports/statutory notices by the shareholders of the company;

(5) to look into the reasons for any defaults in the payment to the Depositors, Debenture holders, Shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and Creditors;

(6) carrying out any other function as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the Stakeholders Relationship committee.

Details of Complaints / Queries received and redressed during 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024:

Number of shareholders complaints pending at the beginning of the year Number of shareholders complaints received during the year Number of shareholders complaints redressed during the year Number of shareholders complaints pending at the end of the year Nil Nil NA Nil

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Schedule IV, clause VIII of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Appointment & Remuneration Committees. The performance evaluations of Independent Directors were also carried out and the same was noted. Independent Directors in their meeting decided to bring more transparency in their performance and bring more responsibility while taking any policy decisions for the benefit of the shareholders in general.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

M/s. Bipin & Co., Chartered Accountants, Vadodara (FRN 101509W), Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion this AGM until the conclusion of the next AGM.

The observations made by the Auditors in their Auditors Report and the Notes on Accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

COST AUDITOR AND COST AUDIT REPORT:

Cost Audit is not applicable to your Company.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS:

As there is no significant business activities hence there was no systems set up for Internal Controls.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act 2013, the Annual Return as on 31st March 2024 is available on the website of the Company at www.amerisebiosciencesltd.shop.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

Management Discussion and Analysis forms part of the Annual Report to the shareholders and it includes discussion on matters as required forming part of this report is annexed herewith.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT:

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed M/s. Daksha Negi & Associates, Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit report in the prescribed Form No MR-3 is annexed herewith.

CERTIFICATE OF NON-DISQUALIFICATION OF DIRECTORS:

Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V Para C clause (10)(i) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a certificate obtain from Practicing Company Secretary that none of the Directors on the Board of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 has been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as Directors of companies by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, or any such other Statutory Authority.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiative under the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 9 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, as the said provisions are not applicable.

QUALIFICATION IN SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT AND EXPLANATIONS BY THE BOARD:

Sr. No. Qualifications made by Secretarial Auditor Explanations by the Board a) The Company has decided not to opt for Corporate Governance Report in compliance with Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the time being. The paid up capital and net worth is below the prescribed limit for mandatory applicability of Corporate Governance Report so the Company has decided not to opt for the time being. b) The company has not complied with certain regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as regards publication of Notice of Board Meeting, Notice of AGM, quarterly results. The company will take necessary steps to comply with the same. c) As per section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is required to appoint Internal Auditor. The Company has not appointed Internal Auditor. The size of operation of the Company is very small, it is not viable to appoint Internal Auditor but the Company has established the internal control system.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is not required to be given as there were no employees coming within the purview of this section.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

Pursuance of Regulation 15 (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the compliance with the corporate governance provisions shall not applicable in respect of:

a. the listed entity having paid up equity share capital not exceeding rupees ten crore and net worth not exceeding rupees twenty five crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year;

b. the listed entity which has listed its specified securities on the SME Exchange.

Accordingly the paid up capital and net worth is below the prescribed limit for mandatory applicability of Corporate Governance clause. The Company has decided not to opt for compliance of Regulation 27 (2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 for the time being.

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption etc. as required to be given under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule, 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are not applicable to Company, as our Company has not carried out in the manufacturing activities. The foreign exchange earnings on account of the operation of the Company during the year was Rs. Nil.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation by way of notes to accounts relating to material departures;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

e) Directors have prepared the accounts on a "going concern basis".

f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013: The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a policy against sexual harassment in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. The Company has not received any sexual harassment related complaints during the year.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND OTHER DISCLOSURES AS PER RULE 5 OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

Pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014, every Listed Company mandates to disclose in the Boards Report the ratio of the remuneration of each director to the permanent employees remuneration. However, since there is no permanent employee in the Company, no disclosure under the said provision has been furnished.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT:

Since the Company does not have any significant business activities, hence the Business Risk is at the Minimal Level. Hence, no major risk factors are envisaged except for:

a. Government Policies

b. Human Resource Risk

VIGIL MECHANISM:

As the Company does not have any significant business activity, there was no need to have a Vigil Mechanism Policy.

GENERAL:

The Board of Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions or applicability pertaining to these matters during the year under review:

i) Fraud reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors of the Company.

ii) Payment of remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiary companies to the Managing Director/ Whole Time Director of the Company.

iii) Voting rights which are not directly exercised by the employees in respect of shares for the subscription/ purchase of which loan was given by the Company (as there is no scheme pursuant to which such persons can beneficially hold shares as envisaged under section 67(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013).

iv) Details of any application filed for corporate insolvency under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

v) One time settlement of loan obtained from the banks or financial institutions.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Banks, Government Authorities, Customers, and Shareholders during the year. Your directors also wish to take on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services of the employees at all levels, which has made our Company successful in the business.

Annexure to Directors Report

FORM NO. MR-3

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024

(Pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule No.9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration

of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014)

To,

The Members,

AMERISE BIOSCIENCES LIMITED

(Formerly AMRADEEP INDUSTRIES LIMITED)

AHMEDABAD

We have conducted the secretarial audit of the compliance of applicable statutory provisions and the adherence to good corporate practices by M/s. AMERISE BIOSCIENCES LIMITED (Formerly AMRADEEP INDUSTRIES LIMITED) (hereinafter called the company). Secretarial Audit was conducted in a manner that provided us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and expressing our opinion thereon.

Based on our verification of the Companys books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company and also the information provided by the Company, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of secretarial audit, We hereby report that in our opinion, the Company has, during the audit period covering the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 complied with the statutory provisions listed hereunder and also that the Company has proper Board-processes and compliance-mechanism in place to the extent, in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter:

We have examined the books, papers, minute books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 according to the provisions of:

i) The Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder;

ii) The Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 (SCRA) and the rules made there under;

iii) The Depositories Act, 1996 and the Regulations and Bye-law framed hereunder;

iv) Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and the Rules and Regulations made there under to the extent of Foreign Direct Investment, Overseas Direct Investment and External Commercial Borrowings;

v) The following Regulations and Guidelines prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 (SEBI Act):-

a) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011;

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015;

c) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009 - Not applicable as the Company has not issued any shares during the year under review;

d) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999 / Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 - Not applicable as the Company has not issued any shares/options to directors/employees under the said guidelines / regulations during the year under review;

e) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008 - Not applicable as the Company has not issued any debt securities which were listed during the year under review;

f) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents) Regulations, 1993 regarding the Companies Act and dealing with client; - Not applicable as the Company is not registered as Registrar to Issue and Share Transfer Agent during the year under review;

g) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009 - Not applicable as the Company has not delisted / propose to delist its equity shares from any Stock Exchange during the year under review; and

h) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 1998 - No applicable as the Company has not bought back or propose to buy-back any of its securities during the year under review.

vi) Based on representation made by the Company and its officers, the Company has adequate system and process in place for compliance under the other applicable Laws, Acts, Rules, Regulations, Circulars, Guidelines and Standards.

vii) We have also examined compliance with the applicable clauses of the following:

(i) Secretarial Standards with respect to Meetings of Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2) issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

(ii) The Listing Agreement entered into by the Company with Stock Exchange and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

During the period under review and as per the explanations and clarifications given to us and the representations made by the Management, the Company has generally complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations, Guidelines, Standards, etc. mentioned above subject to the following qualifications:

a) The Company has decided not to opt for Corporate Governance Report in compliance with Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the time being.

b) The company has not complied with certain regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as regards publication of Notice of Board Meeting, Notice of AGM, quarterly results.

c) As per section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company is required to appoint Internal Auditor. The Company has not appointed Internal Auditor.

We further report that the compliance by the Company of applicable financial laws, like direct and indirect tax laws, has not been reviewed in this Audit since the same have been subject to review by statutory financial audit and other designated professionals.

We further report that The Board of Directors of the Company is duly constituted with proper balance of Executive Directors, Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. The changes in the composition of the Board of Directors that took place during the period under review were carried out in compliance with the provisions of the Act.

As per the information received from the company Adequate notice is given to all the directors to schedule the Board Meetings, agenda and detailed notes on agenda were sent at least seven days in advance and a system exists for seeking and obtaining further information and clarifications on the agenda items before the meeting and for meaningful participation at the meeting. Majority decision is carried through while the dissenting members views are captured and recorded as part of the minutes. We cannot comment for the same as corresponding documents are not available for inspection.

We further report that there are adequate systems and processes in the company commensurate with the size and operations of the company to monitor and ensure compliance with applicable Laws, Rules, Regulations and guidelines.

We further report that during the audit period the Company has not passed any Special / Ordinary Resolutions which are having major bearing on the Companys affairs in pursuance of the above referred laws, rules, regulations, guidelines, standards etc.

We further report that during the audit period, there were no instances of Public/Rights/Preferential issue of Shares/debentures/ sweat equity, Redemption/buy-back of securities, Merger/ amalgamation/ reconstruction etc., Foreign technical collaborations.

ANNEXURE-A

To,

The Members,

AMERISE BIOSCIENCES LIMITED

(Formerly AMRADEEP INDUSTRIES LIMITED)

AHMEDABAD

Our report of even date is to be read along with this letter.

1. Maintenance of secretarial records is the responsibility of management of the company. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these secretarial records based on our audit.

2. We have followed the audit practices and processes as were appropriate to obtain reasonable assurance about the correctness of the contents of the Secretarial records. The verification was done on test basis to ensure that correct facts are reflected in secretarial records. We believe that the processes and practices, we followed provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

3. We have not verified the correctness and appropriateness of financial records and books of accounts of the company.

4. Wherever required, we have obtained the Management Representation about the compliance of laws, rules and regulations and happening of events, etc.

5. The compliance of the provisions of corporate and other applicable laws, rules and regulations, standards is the responsibility of the management. Our examination was limited to the verification of procedures on test basis.

6. The Secretarial Audit Report is neither an assurance as to the future viability of the company nor of the efficacy or effectiveness with which the management has conducted the affairs of the company.