Amerise Biosciences Ltd Summary

Amerise Biosciences Limited (Formerly known Amradeep Industries Limited) was incorporated in 1984 by a private Indian party, as a specialized manufacturer of high quality construction equipment and agricultural equipment. On October 29, 2002 the name of the Company was changed from Amstar Laminates Limited to Amardeep Industries Limited and further to Amerise Biosciences Limited in August, 2021. Initially, the Company was engaged into the business of commodity trading. During the financial year 2007 it entered into the trading of castor seeds. As of now the Company is not engaged in any activity and the management is looking for a right opportunity to make the Company operational. Due to scarcity of working capital funds, the Company is not able to perform any business activities. To make the Company operational, the Board is implementing the cost reduction measures to the extent feasible.